Origami Solar Scales Up Domestic Supply Chain Through Collaboration with Priefert Steel and DAC Robotics

BEND, Ore., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origami Solar has commissioned the first of many state-of-the-art automated module frame manufacturing lines at Priefert Steel’s Benton, Arkansas facility. The strategic partnership and module production capacity are timely, as the new presidential administration is set to impose 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum.

Developed in collaboration with Priefert Steel and automation partner DAC Robotics, this advanced production system represents a key strategic advantage in manufacturing high-performance steel solar module frames at scale to meet Origami Solar’s growing U.S. demand. Origami Solar’s steel frames address the challenges facing U.S. solar manufacturers by providing a domestically sourced alternative to foreign aluminum frames, at a significantly lower cost versus domestic aluminum frames.

Steel module frames offer superior strength, 90% lower carbon footprint, and quick 1–2 day domestic transport, eliminating the risks associated with weaker imported aluminum frames and risky overseas supply chains, which are subject to delays, geopolitical instability and tariffs.

The announcement of 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum further highlights the risks and uncertainty attached to imported frames – as well as the surging cost. The policy underscores the critical need for a secure, domestic supply chain – one that Origami Solar is delivering by scaling steel frame manufacturing in the U.S.

Strength in Collaboration

With Priefert Steel’s expertise in steel roll-forming products for the solar industry and DAC Robotics’ automated production systems, Origami’s manufacturing approach seamlessly transforms flat steel coils into complete solar frame components in seconds. The fully automated system integrates continuous steel frame forming with customer-specific frame lengths, hole punching and corner key insertion. The DAC Robotics’ custom automation system integrates in-line final assembly and packaging, delivering high-quality components with remarkable efficiency and precision.

“We are excited to partner with Origami Solar on the first of many automated manufacturing lines for their uniquely strong thin steel profiles,” said Rocky Christenberry, VP of Manufacturing at Priefert Steel. “This partnership allows us to deliver a high-quality, high-volume steel frame solution that strengthens U.S. manufacturing and ensures the solar industry has a superior domestic alternative.”

“By partnering with best-in-class companies like Priefert Steel and DAC Robotics, we are not only producing a superior frame but also building a scalable and de-risked domestic supply chain,” said Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar. “Delivering cost-effective steel module frames leverages a robust and ready U.S. steel manufacturing industry, creates jobs, and enhances the security and reliability of the solar supply chain.”

Priefert Steel’s rich history in steel production has evolved into a robust presence in the renewable energy sector. Since expanding into solar in 2017, Priefert Steel has become a trusted name in high-quality steel solutions, blending traditional values with forward-thinking innovation. The Benton facility exemplifies their commitment to building sustainable solutions while creating jobs in local communities.

DAC Robotics, a leader in custom robotics automation, streamlined the production process from corner insertion to frame stacking, banding, and palletizing, ensuring precision and eliminating waste. “Our collaboration with Origami Solar and Priefert Steel highlights what’s possible when robotics are integrated with high-speed manufacturing,” said Mark Ganninger, CEO of DAC Robotics. “Our expertise in end-of-line packaging systems made this project a perfect fit. We are excited to repeat this process and scale the business with Origami as their demand grows.”

About Origami Solar

Origami Solar is the only developer of an innovative steel solar panel frame that is transforming the solar industry with a transparent, domestic recycled steel supply base, precise high-speed production, and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. By sourcing steel from an established regional ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can eliminate supply chain risk, decarbonize their modules, and qualify for important domestic content incentives. Origami’s experienced leadership team has successfully developed utility-scale solar projects, commercialized PV components, and launched and scaled several renewable energy companies. For more information visit www.origamisolar.com.

