Cylinder Recognized Nationally for Digestive Health Innovation

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the employee benefit provider for digestive health, is proud to announce it has been recognized by two major honors. Cylinder has been named to the 2025 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100) , an annual list recognizing the most innovative and impactful companies in digital health. Additionally, Cylinder’s Chief Product Officer, Karen Luk, has been recognized by The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology Award for her contributions to healthcare innovation.

The DH100, published annually by Digital Health New York (DHNY), is part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, which showcases trends, data, and people driving healthcare forward. The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology Award recognizes women based on their experience, professional milestones achieved, and contributions to her organization and the broader healthcare industry.

“We’re honored to be named to the 2025 DH100 and incredibly proud of Karen for being recognized as a leader in healthcare technology,” said Bill Snyder, founder and CEO of Cylinder. “At Cylinder, we’re dedicated to solving one of the biggest yet overlooked health challenges—digestive health. This recognition fuels our passion to make digestive care accessible, personalized, and effective at improving the lives of millions of Americans living with digestive health issues.”

Cylinder’s commitment to digestive health innovation has also been highlighted by recent accolades, including the Slice of Healthcare 50 Under 50 Award , recognizing Snyder’s leadership in digital health, and Slice of Healthcare’s Companies to Watch - People’s Choice 2025 , showcasing Cylinder as one of 30 standout healthcare companies set to make a significant impact in 2025.

Cylinder’s digital digestive health platform connects people with individualized, expert-backed care and support for the full spectrum of gastrointestinal issues. By making digestive health support accessible, Cylinder is helping members feel better while reducing absenteeism and healthcare costs for employers.

“Our goal is to make access to digestive healthcare as seamless and stigma-free as possible,” added Snyder. “As a leader in advancing access to digestive care, Cylinder is setting the standard for how data-driven, personalized care can improve lives and deliver meaningful results for both members and employers.”

About Cylinder

Founded in 2021 and offered as an employer benefit, Cylinder (formerly Vivante Health) delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform. Cylinder’s tech-forward, human-first program connects members to the right level of support at the right time through an easy interface – decreasing costs, reducing absenteeism, and improving their quality of life, at scale. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com .