Maris-Tech Secures $400,000 Repeat Order for Uranus-Based Situational Awareness Solution for Armored Fighting Vehicles

Fourth Consecutive Order Reinforces Maris-Tech’s Position as a Trusted Global Vendor

Rehovot, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”) based edge computing technology, has secured a $400,000 repeat order for its Uranus-based situational awareness solution (“Uranus”) for armored fighting vehicles (“AFV”). This marks the fourth consecutive order from this customer in the defense sector, further validating Maris-Tech's reliability in delivering mission-critical solutions.

Designed to deliver 360° 3D situational awareness and advanced airborne threat protection, Uranus supports land defense missions, providing real-time alerts, ultra-low latency, and high-resolution video encoding. The solution addresses the growing need in the defense market for armored vehicles’ enhanced crew safety.

The systems from the three previous orders have been successfully deployed and are fully operational in the field, meeting the customer’s expectations.

“We are proud to once again be chosen to provide this cutting-edge solution,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “We believe that the continued business from this valued customer is a strong testament to both the confidence in our Uranus technology and our ability to consistently meet mission-critical operational needs. We look forward to further strengthening this relationship in the future.”

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

