Medical Robotics Market Size to Reach USD 63.84 Billion by 2032, at 16.19% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Robotics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Medical Robotics Marke t Size was valued at USD 16.6 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 63.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.19% from 2024 to 2032.”

Emerging technologies are being adopted to drive growth and expansion of network infrastructure coupled with supportive regulatory frameworks and significant investment in robotics are some of the factors influencing growth. This is driving growth and applications in the medical sector.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc . (da Vinci Surgical System, Ion Endoluminal System)

. (da Vinci Surgical System, Ion Endoluminal System) Stryker Corporation (MAKO System, SpineAssist)

(MAKO System, SpineAssist) Medtronic Plc (Hugo Surgical System, Mazor X Stealth Edition)

(Hugo Surgical System, Mazor X Stealth Edition) Becton, Dickinson and Company (SmartSite Infusion Set, BD Pyxis MedStation)

(SmartSite Infusion Set, BD Pyxis MedStation) Omnicell, Inc. (Omnicell Robotics, OmniFlex Medication Dispensing Robot)

(Omnicell Robotics, OmniFlex Medication Dispensing Robot) Arxium (Arxium Automated Pharmacy, RIVA Pharmacy Automation)

(Arxium Automated Pharmacy, RIVA Pharmacy Automation) Asensus Surgical, Inc. (Senhance Surgical System, Aesculus 3D Visualization System)

(Senhance Surgical System, Aesculus 3D Visualization System) Zap Surgical Systems, Inc. (Zap-X Radiosurgery System, Zap-X Surgical Robot)

(Zap-X Radiosurgery System, Zap-X Surgical Robot) Renishaw Plc (Neuroinspire, Renishaw Spine Robotics)

(Neuroinspire, Renishaw Spine Robotics) Smith & Nephew Plc (RAS System, Navio Surgical System)

(RAS System, Navio Surgical System) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc . (MOTION Platform, ROSA Knee System)

. (MOTION Platform, ROSA Knee System) DIH Holdings US Inc. (DIH Surgical Robot, DIH Modular Robotic Arm)

(DIH Surgical Robot, DIH Modular Robotic Arm) Accuray Incorporated (CyberKnife, TomoTherapy)

(CyberKnife, TomoTherapy) CMR Surgical (Versius Surgical System, Versius Robotic System)

(Versius Surgical System, Versius Robotic System) Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc . (EksoGT, EksoHealth)

. (EksoGT, EksoHealth) Bionik Laboratories Corp . (ARKE Robotics, INNOVA System)

. (ARKE Robotics, INNOVA System) Lifeward, Inc. (Lifeward Exoskeleton, Lifeward Robotic Arm)

(Lifeward Exoskeleton, Lifeward Robotic Arm) Cyberdyne Inc. (HAL Exoskeleton, Cybernic Treatment)

(HAL Exoskeleton, Cybernic Treatment) Avateramedical Gmbh . (Avatera Surgical Robot, Avatera Robotic Surgery System)

. (Avatera Surgical Robot, Avatera Robotic Surgery System) Johnson & Johnson (Verb Surgical System, Monarch Platform)

(Verb Surgical System, Monarch Platform) Swisslog Healthcare (Swisslog Automated Dispensing, PillPick)

(Swisslog Automated Dispensing, PillPick) Relay Robotics (Relay Robot, Relay Hybrid System)

(Relay Robot, Relay Hybrid System) Aethon (TUG Autonomous Mobile Robot, Aethon Smart Logistics)

(TUG Autonomous Mobile Robot, Aethon Smart Logistics) Xenex Disinfection Services Inc. (Xenex LightStrike Robot, LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot)

(Xenex LightStrike Robot, LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot) Zoll Medical Corporation (ZOLL Robotic Assisted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, ZOLL Medical ECG Management).

Medical Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 16.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 63.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.19% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Surgical Robotic Systems, Rehabilitation Robotic Systems, Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems)

• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmacies, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users) Key Drivers • Minimally Invasive Robotic-Assisted Surgeries Offer Faster Recovery, Reduced Risk, and Enhanced Precision, Driving Market Growth.

• Technological Advancements in AI, Machine Learning, and Sensors Enhance Precision, Versatility, and Affordability of Medical Robotics.

By Type, Surgical Robotic Systems Dominating, Rehabilitation Robotic Systems Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Surgical Robotic Systems segment led the medical robotics market, accounting for approximately 44% of the revenue. Fueled by the growing adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries across several surgical fields, including general surgery, orthopedics and gynecology, which provide advantages like improved precision, shorter recovery times and lower complication rates. Increasing investments from healthcare providers and manufacturers also amplify the growth of this segment.

The Rehabilitation Robotic Systems segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.31% from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising prevalence of neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, an aging population, and advancements in AI and machine learning that enhance personalized therapy and recovery outcomes.

By End User, Hospitals & Clinics Dominating, Ambulatory Surgery Centers Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Hospitals & Clinics segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 45% in the medical robotics market. These categories are led by the rise of robotic systems consolidated well into the larch healthcare complexes resulting in accurate surgical measures, time-efficient recoveries, and positive results. Hospitals and clinics can afford this advanced robotics to perform an array of medical tasks.

The Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.70% from 2024 to 2032. By growing demand for minimally invasive, low-cost procedures in outpatient settings with ASCs implementing robotic systems to provide high-quality care while driving down the cost of operation and improving patient convenience.

Regional Analysis: North America Dominates, Asia Pacific Fastest Growing

In 2023, North America led the medical robotics market, capturing around 41% of the revenue. The dominance is attributed to presence of the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high investments in robotic technologies, and high adoption of surgical and rehabilitation robotics in the region. The availability of major market players and government policies supportive of widespread reimbursement systems have also facilitated the adoption of medical robots in hospitals and clinics.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.08% from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising healthcare spend, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rapid infrastructure upgrades, and government initiatives. The increasing geriatric population and burgeoning medical tourism in the region is also propelling the adoption of robotic systems for surgical and rehabilitation applications.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates of Emerging Technologies

5.2 Network Infrastructure Expansion, by Region

5.3 Regulatory factors influencing growth

5.4 Investment and funding activities in robotics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Medical Robotics Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Medical Robotics Market Segmentation, by End User

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

