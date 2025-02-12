Kuehn Law Encourages IPG, SDIG, TGI, and WMPN Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG)



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Omnicon for 0.344 Omnicon shares for each share of Interpublic common stock. After closing, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% and Interpublic 39.4% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG)



Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Bitfarms Ltd. for 2.52 shares of Bitfarms for each share of Stronghold. After closing, Stronghold stockholders will hold just under 10% of the merged company.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI)



Triumph Group, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners for $26.00 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Triumph will become a privately held company under joint control of the two equity firms.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WMPN)



William Penn Bancorporation has agreed to be acquired by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. for 0.4260 shares of Mid Penn common stock for each share of William Penn common stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

moon@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814