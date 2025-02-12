Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market Forecast 2025-2030, with Competitive Profiles for NAQUA, Aqua Bridge Farm Co., Asmak, Jazadco and Izalco

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia's aquaculture market is forecast to surpass US$238.999 million by 2030, at a 5.30% CAGR from US$184.609 million in 2025.



The aquaculture market in Saudi Arabia has expanded significantly due to increased seafood consumption driven by a growing population and rising disposable income levels. The government is actively supporting the sector through financial assistance and infrastructure development to facilitate the efficient growth of aquaculture.

This industry is seen as a crucial solution for meeting domestic seafood demand and enhancing food security, as it helps reduce reliance on imports and has the potential to conserve foreign exchange reserves. To address domestic seafood needs and revitalize the economy, KAUST and MEWA signed a partnership in June 2024 aimed at transforming Saudi Arabia's aquaculture landscape. This initiative is expected to boost domestic production from 280,000 tons in 2024 to 530,000 tons annually by 2030. The partnership will promote sustainable growth in the aquaculture market while tackling challenges such as production costs, water scarcity, and environmental concerns.





Drivers of the Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market:

The demand for seafood in Saudi Arabia is rising due to factors such as population growth, higher per capita income, health awareness, and a flourishing tourism sector. This surge necessitates a corresponding increase in domestic aquaculture production to ensure food security. According to World Health Organization (WHO) predictions, the population of Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 43%, from 33,264,292 in 2023 to 47,693,910 by 2050. This demographic shift will drive higher seafood demand, emphasizing the health benefits and nutritional value of consuming seafood.

Geographical Trends Shaping the Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market:

The aquaculture market in Riyadh is expanding quickly due to government support aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. This initiative aims to diversify the economy beyond oil dependency by developing sectors like aquaculture. To enhance local seafood production, MEWA has provided subsidies, financing, and infrastructure investments to position Saudi Arabia as a leader in sustainable aquaculture practices. In line with Vision 2030, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has developed a program targeting 600,000 tons of fisheries products by 2030. The increasing demand for seafood is primarily driven by the growing population in Riyadh; as reported by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, Al-Riyadh had a population of 8,591,748 in 2022.Urbanization and heightened awareness of health benefits are boosting local seafood consumption.

The market is shifting from reliance on imports to locally farmed seafood, ensuring freshness and quality while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. Technological advancements in aquaculture are also enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Innovations such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and biofloc technology optimize fish production in arid regions with minimal water usage while minimizing environmental impact. These developments align with global sustainability trends. Additionally, the growing tourism sector in Riyadh is increasing demand for fresh seafood in hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality businesses.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Riyadh attracted 11.9 million domestic tourists in 2023, making it a key player in the tourism market. In summary, the Saudi Arabia aquaculture market is poised for substantial growth driven by rising seafood demand from an increasing population, government support for sustainable practices, technological advancements in aquaculture methods, and a burgeoning tourism industry that enhances local consumption of seafood products.

