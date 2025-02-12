Wheat Bran/Offal Market Size to Reach a Worth US$ 33.59 Billion by 2031 Driven by Increasing Use of Wheat Bran in Animal Feed | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global wheat bran/offal market is witnessing significant growth due to its broad range of applications.The report analyzes market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The wheat bran/offal market generally focuses on a wide array of platforms and services that determine the market strength in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The wheat bran/offal market is expected to reach US$ 33.59 billion by 2031 from US$ 23.90 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Wheat bran is a rich source of dietary fiber; protein; and essential minerals such as phosphorous, calcium, and vitamin B, making it an ideal supplement for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture feeds. The demand for wheat bran is increasing owing to its wide adoption in animal feed and rising awareness of its health benefits worldwide.

Increasing Use of Wheat Bran in Animal Feed: The growing demand for high-quality feed ingredients and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of wheat bran have driven its use in the animal feed industry. Wheat brans’ inclusion improves the overall nutritional value of the animal diet, promotes digestive health, and boosts feed efficiency. As global meat, dairy, and poultry production increases to meet the rising demand for animal-based products, the need for high-quality, affordable feed ingredients such as wheat bran/offal has surged.

Growing Awareness of Health Benefits of Wheat Bran: Consumers and food manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing health-conscious, functional food. Wheat bran is a rich source of dietary fiber, which is well-known for improving digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Its high fiber content also helps control blood sugar levels, reduce cholesterol, and aid in weight management, making it an essential ingredient in high-fiber cereals and snacks, dietary supplements, and other healthy products. As the global focus shifts toward promoting gut health and preventing chronic diseases, the demand for wheat bran offal in the food and beverages industry has surged.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on form, the wheat bran/offal market is segmented into flour/meal, flakes, and pellets. The flour or meal segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By category, the market is divided into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

By application, the market is segmented into animal feed, breakfast cereals, nutritional bars, beverages, baked goods, and others. The animal feed segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The wheat bran/offal market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the wheat bran/offal market are Grain Millers, Inc.; Ardent Mills; Bunge Global SA; American International Foods Inc; Limagrain Ingredients SAS; Siemer Milling Company; King Milling Company; Sunimpex; Nisshin Seifun Group Inc; Flourist; Wings Impex; Südzucker AG; STAR OF THE WEST; Hindustan Animal Feeds; and Wilmar International Ltd.

Trending Topics: Rising popularity of prebiotic functional food.

Global Headlines on Wheat Bran/Offal

King Milling Company Completed Country's Most Modern Flour Mill

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc Acquired Kumamoto Seifun Co., Ltd.

Nisshin Seifun Group Launched Food with Functional Claims Using Wheat Bran/Offal







Conclusion

The demand for wheat bran/offal is surging in the animal feed and pet food sector owing to its affordability and nutritional value. Innovations in wheat bran/offal-derived ingredients, such as prebiotics and protein isolates, further enhance its applications, supporting the global push toward a health-focused lifestyle. In addition, the demand for wheat bran is rising owing to increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, with a shift toward high-fiber, nutrient-dense diets. A few of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market are its widespread use in the food and beverages industry for products such as bread, cereals, and snacks, fueled by the growth of functional foods. Asia Pacific dominated the global wheat bran/offal market in 2023, followed by North America and Europe. The demand for wheat bran in the Asia Pacific is driven by the well-established animal feed and food and beverages industries.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, wheat bran manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and end-use industries with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





