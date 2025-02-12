Jason Brown Joins Greystone as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Jason Brown has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Based in the Indianapolis market, Mr. Brown will focus on providing multifamily financing solutions across Greystone’s broad range of debt platforms, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, bridge, and CMBS, and debt & equity placement services.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Brown was a Managing Director at Berkadia in Indianapolis where he originated over $1 billion in loans during his four year tenure. Previously, he also served as a Senior Vice President at CBRE Capital Markets, where he worked for 13 years and orchestrated complex deals spanning the Agencies, insurance, debt funds, and bank financing. Mr. Brown served previous roles at iCap Realty Advisors and Fifth Third Bank, both in Detroit.

“Jason’s Midwest roots will enable Greystone to expand its presence in a region poised for rent growth and overall multifamily demand in 2025,” said Mr. Vince Mejia, Senior Vice President, Agency production at Greystone, and to whom Mr. Brown reports. “With more than 25 years of industry experience and client relationships under his belt, Jason is sure to be an asset to Greystone’s top-ranked lending platform.”

Greystone ranks in the Top 10 for total production volume of both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans in 2024, based on recently-released public data on 2024 lending volume. Greystone also ranks as the #1* multifamily and healthcare lender in volume for HUD-insured loans during its fiscal year ending September 30, 2024.

About Greystone

Greystone Servicing Company is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in in volume for these sectors. Greystone loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

*For HUD’s 2024 fiscal year. Based upon combined firm commitments of Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing Company LLC.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com