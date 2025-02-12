Cord Blood Banking Services Global Market Overview 2021-2030: Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer, Hematological Disorders, and Genetic Issues Fueling Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cord Blood Banking Services - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cord blood banking services market size was valued at US$32.2 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$47.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

This global report on Cord Blood Banking Services analyzes the global and regional market based on service, bank type, component, and application for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.





The cord blood banking services market growth is propelled by the ease and safety of collecting stem cells from cord blood, growing awareness among parents regarding its potential medical benefits, and the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, cancer, hematological disorders, and genetic issues. Progress in cord blood stem cell research, new therapies, and advancements in cord blood processing methods are driving market expansion.



Technological innovations, growing awareness of stem cell treatments, and the emergence of personalized medicine are increasing the demand for private cord blood banking. The increasing occurrence of genetic disorders and advancements in biotechnology provide considerable opportunities for this market growth. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare facilities, government initiatives, and partnerships between cord blood banks and research organizations are supporting market expansion.



Cord Blood Banking Services Regional Market Analysis



In 2024, North America led the global cord blood banking services market, capturing 40.5% of the share, supported by a robust healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness, and rising healthcare spending in the U.S. and Canada. The region benefits from innovative technology, regulatory support, and a high birth rate, with prominent research institutions and cord blood banks playing a significant role in market growth.



In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by increasing awareness of stem cell therapies, enhanced healthcare policies, and a substantial birth rate, especially in China and India. The growing demand for stem cell therapies, rising disposable incomes, and supportive governmental initiatives are propelling market growth in APAC, establishing it as the fastest-growing area in cord blood banking services.



Cord Blood Banking Market Analysis by Service



Based on services, the processing segment leads the market in 2024, accounting for 35.8% of the market share. This dominance is driven by clinical trials, increased research on cord blood, and the growing prevalence of hematological disorders. The processing procedure involves separating blood cells and plasma and the cryopreservation of stem cells and white blood cells within 48 hours post-birth, a method widely practiced in public and private banks.

Conversely, the storage segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030, driven by increasing parental awareness and demand for cord blood storage for future use. Storage provides an economical option for long-term preservation, making it a significant factor in the market's expansion.



Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis by Bank Type



Based on cord blood bank type, the private bank is the largest segment, with an estimated 54.7% share in 2024. Private banks preserve cord blood solely for donors and their families, providing tailored services, guaranteed availability of blood, and the possibility of future medical applications, which propels their expansion. Factors such as a growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing awareness of stem cell therapies, and concerns about future health requirements further enhance the private sector's leading position.



Meanwhile, the public banks are anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030, driven by the ethical incentive of donating cord blood for public benefit, enabling access to stem cell transplants and research. Public banks advocate for community health, advance medical research, and widen access to life-saving treatments, supporting their growth.



Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis by Component



Based on components, the cord blood segment leads the market, with an estimated 73.7% share in 2024, propelled by the growing use of stem cell therapies for disorders related to hematology, immunity, and cancer. The expansion of this segment is supported by advancements in stem cell research, heightened public awareness, and a rising number of parents opting to bank cord blood for potential future health needs.



On the other hand, the cord tissue segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, driven by its abundant supply of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), which are valued for their regenerative abilities, ease of access, immune system modulation benefits, and lower risks of rejection. Technological advancements and ongoing studies in cord tissue processing and storage further boost its market appeal, leading to a surge in demand for cord tissue banking.



Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis by Application



Based on application, cancer, and blood disorders are projected to account for more than 60% of the market share in 2024 due to the essential function of cord blood in hematopoietic stem cell transplants for the treatment of conditions such as leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell anemia, and thalassemia. Among these, the cancer segment is expected to experience the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period 2024-2030.



This growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of cancer, a rise in approvals for cord blood-based therapies, advancements in research, and a broader adoption of these therapies in oncology practices. Additionally, government funding and awareness programs bolster the market by enhancing access to stem cell transplants for cancer treatment, thereby improving outcomes for patients and their families.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

2021-2023 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$

Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 28+

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Product Outline

Cord Blood Banking Services Defined

Cord Blood Banking Services

Collection & Transportation

Processing

Analysis

Storage

Cord Blood Banking Service Bank Types

Private

Public

Cord Blood Banking Service Components

Cord Blood

Cord Tissue

Cord Blood Banking Service Applications

Cancer

Blood Disorders

Immune Deficiencies

Metabolic Disorders

Other Applications (Including Osteopetrosis, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, and others)

2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

Alphacord LLC

Americord Registry LLC

Banco de Cordon Umbilical (BCU)

BIOCORD AG

Carolinas Cord Blood Bank (CCBB)

Cells4Life Group LLP

CooperSurgical Inc.

CordBank NZ

Cordlife Group Limited

Cryo Stemcell Karnataka Pvt Ltd

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Cryosite Limited

Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

CSG-BIO

Famicord Group

Future Health Biobank

INNOVIA BioBank

Jeevan Stem Cell Foundation

Lifebank USA

LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.

Maze Cord Blood Laboratories

NeoStem, Inc

New England Cord Blood Bank, Inc.

Singapore Cord Blood Bank (SCBB)

StemCyte, Inc.

ViaCord (a part of Revvity)

Virgin Health Bank

VITA 34 AG

4. Key Business & Type Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Overview by Service

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Overview by Global Region

Collection & Transportation

Processing

Analysis

Storage

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Overview by Bank Type

Cord Blood Banking Services Bank Type Market Overview by Global Region

Private

Public

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Overview by Component

Cord Blood Banking Services Component Market Overview by Global Region

Cord Blood

Cord Tissue

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Overview by Application

Cord Blood Banking Services Application Market Overview by Global Region

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Urology

Dental

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Other Applications

