Keynode Celebrates 7th Anniversary with High-Yield Staking

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynode, a leading name in crypto staking, is marking its 7th anniversary with a special limited-time offer. From February 5th-13th, users can access high-yield staking across various plans, maximizing their earnings with Keynode's trusted service. This anniversary event highlights Keynode’s continued commitment to making crypto staking accessible, rewarding, and secure for all users.

7th Anniversary Staking Offer – Get Higher Crypto Staking Rewards

Keynode's 7th anniversary celebration features a special 7-day high-yield staking plan with daily payouts. Designed for everyone, from newcomers to seasoned stakers, this plan offers flexibility and the opportunity to maximize crypto staking rewards . Here are the offers available on the staking platform:

777 USDT for XRP – 1.40% daily, total rewards: 76.15 USDT

3,777 USDT for SOL – 1.60% daily, total rewards: 423.02 USDT

5,777 USDT for BNB – 1.90% daily, total rewards: 768.34 USDT

7,777 USDT for MATIC – 2.20% daily, total rewards: 1,197.66 USDT

17,777 USDT for ETH – 2.50% daily, total rewards: 3,110.98 USDT

27,777 USDT for BTC – 2.80% daily, total rewards: 5,444.29 USDT

Note that this is a limited-time offer, allowing assets to be staked and daily returns to be earned for 7 days.

Empowering Investors Through Secure and Flexible Staking

With the rising popularity of crypto staking platforms , Keynode remains a trusted choice, offering secure and flexible staking solutions. The platform is secured through partnerships with regulated entities to protect digital assets. Whether seeking short-term gains or long-term rewards, the platform offers staking options designed to align with various financial goals.

Why Crypto Staking?

Staking crypto provides the following benefits:

• Liquidity-Pooled Staking: Users earn crypto staking rewards while maintaining the liquidity of their assets.

• Daily Payouts: Stakers get payouts every 24 hours offering a consistent passive income stream.

• Low Entry Barrier: Unlike traditional staking which requires high minimum deposits, crypto staking platforms like Keynode make it simple to participate with multiple staking plans to fit different investment levels.

• 24/7 Customer Support: A team of experts is available 24/7 to help users with their staking journey.

Referral and Affiliate Rewards to Earn More

Apart from staking, the staking platform offers referral and affiliate rewards. Users can earn up to 4% commissions on referrals' staking activity by inviting friends and fellow investors to the platform. This creates an additional income stream and grows the community of active stakers. The good thing is affiliates continue to earn as long as their referral continues to stake on the platform.

Join Keynode 7th Anniversary Staking Event

As the demand for crypto staking grows, Keynode has introduced a new seven-day plan with daily payouts. The move coincides with the company's seventh anniversary and aims to provide users with more flexible earning options. Visit Keynode’s website at www.keynode.net and start staking now.

About Keynode

Keynode, with years of experience in the crypto staking industry, has established itself as a provider of secure and user-friendly staking solutions. The company offers a variety of staking options designed to meet the needs of diverse investors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended to practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

