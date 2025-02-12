Flexible Packaging Global Overview 2021-2030: E-Commerce Boom, Flexible Packaging Solutions, Recyclable Materials and Advanced Printing Technologies Accelerates Adoption

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Flexible Packaging demand is estimated at US$266.7 billion in 2024 and projected to post a CAGR of 4.8% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$353.8 billion by 2030

This global report on Flexible Packaging analyzes the market based on Product, Material, and Application for global and regional markets for 2021-2030 period with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Flexible packaging is widely adopted across industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and consumer goods due to its convenience, extended shelf life, and reduced environmental footprint. Its adaptability to various shapes and sizes and enhanced sustainability appeal are driving its rapid growth globally. Increasing demand for lightweight, cost-effective, and eco-friendly packaging solutions across industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care are some of the key driving factors for the flexible packaging market growth.



Rising consumer preferences for convenient, resealable, and portable packaging have spurred innovation in flexible formats. The focus on reducing carbon footprints and adopting recyclable materials, coupled with technological advancements in printing and barrier properties, further propels the market. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce and increasing consumption of packaged goods in emerging markets contribute to the growing demand for flexible packaging.



Flexible Packaging Regional Market Analysis



The Asia Pacific region holds the dominant position in the Flexible Packaging market, accounting for 38.7% in 2024, due to its large manufacturing base, cost-effective labor, and abundant availability of raw materials. The region's strong presence in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries fuels demand for flexible packaging solutions. Rapid economic development and the increasing adoption of modern retail formats in countries like China, India, and Japan further strengthen its dominance. Additionally, significant investments in innovation and infrastructure by key players in the region support sustained leadership in the global flexible packaging market.



Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030. This growth is driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and the expanding middle class in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. The increasing consumption of packaged foods, beverages, and personal care products drives demand for flexible packaging in these emerging economies. Additionally, the booming e-commerce sector, supported by improved logistics and distribution networks, has amplified the need for lightweight and durable packaging. Government initiatives to promote sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions further accelerate market growth in the region.



Flexible Packaging Market Analysis by Product



Pouches is the leading Product in the Flexible Packaging market, with an estimated share of 38.9% in 2024, because they combine functionality, convenience, and cost efficiency. Their space-saving design reduces transportation costs, and their adaptability to various product types-from liquids to solids-makes them highly desirable. Moreover, advancements in barrier technologies have made pouches a reliable solution for preserving product quality and freshness, further boosting their popularity.



Pouches are also expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the 2024-2030 forecast period due to their versatility, lightweight design, and ability to enhance product shelf life. They cater to a wide range of industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, offering features like resealable closures, spouts, and transparency. Additionally, pouches align with sustainability trends by using less material than rigid alternatives and supporting innovations in recyclable and biodegradable options.



Flexible Packaging Market Analysis by Material



The Plastic segment led the market with a 70.2% share in 2024, due to its durability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. It offers excellent barrier properties, protecting products from moisture, light, and contamination. The versatility of plastic allows it to be used for a wide variety of products, and innovations in recyclable and lightweight plastic solutions continue to reinforce its market dominance.



Bioplastic segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030, due to its increasing consumer and regulatory emphasis on sustainability. Derived from renewable sources like corn or sugarcane, bioplastics reduce dependency on fossil fuels and have a smaller carbon footprint. Many companies are transitioning to bioplastic packaging to meet eco-conscious consumer demand and comply with stricter environmental regulations, driving their rapid growth.



Flexible Packaging Market Analysis by Application



Food & Beverages is the leading Application in the Flexible Packaging market, with an estimated share of 60.3% in 2024, due to its extended shelf life, convenience, and cost efficiency. Flexible packaging offers excellent barrier properties, keeping products fresh and safe from external factors like moisture and contamination. Its lightweight, easy-to-use design caters to consumer preferences for portable, resealable, and sustainable packaging. With the growing demand for processed and ready-to-eat foods, flexible packaging continues to play a crucial role in this sector.



Pharmaceutical & Healthcare is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the 2024-2030 forecast period due to rising demand for secure, lightweight, and tamper-proof solutions to preserve drug efficacy. Flexible packaging, such as blister packs, sachets, and pouches, offers superior protection against moisture, oxygen, and contamination. Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine, unit-dose packaging, and compliance with stringent regulatory standards is driving its adoption in the pharmaceutical industry.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 10+

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $266.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $353.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Product Outline

Flexible Packaging Defined

Flexible Packaging Product

Pouches

Bags

Films & Wraps

Others

Flexible Packaging Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Bioplastic

Flexible Packaging Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

Mondi Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles

Sonoco Products Company

ProAmpac LLC

Coveris Management GmbH

UFlex Limited

Sigma Plastics Group Inc.

Wipf AG

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Flexible Packaging Market Overview by Product

Flexible Packaging Product Market Overview by Global Region

Pouches

Bags

Films & Wraps

Others

Global Flexible Packaging Market Overview by Material

Flexible Packaging Material Market Overview by Global Region

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Bioplastic

Global Flexible Packaging Market Overview by Application

Flexible Packaging Applications Market Overview by Global Region

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

