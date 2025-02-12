CJ Logistics America and OneTrack Redefine Warehouse Operations Using AI and Computer Vision

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CJ Logistics America , a leading supply chain and technology company, is redefining the gold standard of warehouse operations through its innovative partnership with OneTrack.

Since the partnership began in 2019, CJ Logistics America has used OneTrack’s Warehouse Operating System to achieve significant improvements in safety, productivity, and quality across its North American network.

CJ Logistics America’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence has enabled them to serve their customers faster, safer, and with greater reliability than ever before. With over 40 locations in North America operating with the OneTrack WarehouseOS, they combine proprietary AI camera sensors, real-time video alerts, and customizable analytics to deliver complete visibility into their warehouses.

Delivering Results That Matter

This partnership has led to remarkable outcomes, including:

73% reduction in potential safety events across the CJ Logistics America network (with some sites achieving a reduction of up to 98%).

11% average increase in Units Per Hour (UPH), driving efficiency and value-added services for customers.

60% decrease in product damage, ensuring better shipment quality and reducing operational costs.



At CJ Logistics America’s Romeoville facility, OneTrack even enables the team to resolve misplaced inventory in minutes — a task that previously took hours — allowing the team to focus on providing increased value to their end customers.

Joe Smiesko, Vice President of Safety, Security, and Compliance at CJ Logistics America, emphasized the impact of this partnership:

“There isn’t a ceiling on the visibility that OneTrack can give us. As long as we keep evolving as an operation, OneTrack continues to grow with us. We started with impacts but now we see unsafe behaviors, optimization opportunities, potential quality issues — it’s transformed how we operate across our entire network, we can truly be proactive in our operation.”

The Next Generation of Labor Management with Video and AI

CJ Logistics America and OneTrack worked together closely to develop the latest advancements in labor management, yielding exceptional results. By integrating dynamic labor goals and Warehouse Management System (WMS) information, the AI monitors and analyzes operational processes and issues real-time alerts when sites fall behind these benchmarks. These alerts highlight the three most help-needed employees of the day and include video footage pinpointing their slowest tasks for coaching opportunities and process improvements.

This detailed insight empowers supervisors to deliver tailored coaching, improving workforce efficiency and fostering a more accountable operational culture.

Laura Adams, Senior Vice President of TES (Technology, Engineering, Systems & Solutions) at CJ Logistics America, said:

“For us, it’s all about keeping employees on task, motivated, and removing roadblocks for them. OneTrack brings automated alerts and guided next steps which allow our leadership teams to focus their resources and make the most intelligent decisions on how to improve operations for our employees and for our customers.”

The Future of Logistics Excellence

CJ Logistics America and OneTrack continue to push the boundaries of warehouse innovation. Their collaboration serves as a benchmark for the logistics industry, proving that AI and computer vision are not just futuristic concepts but practical solutions delivering measurable results today.

Blake Martin, Director of Engineering at CJ Logistics America, shared:

"Our partnership with OneTrack has been transformational. The ROI is immediately there. The visibility has allowed us to create an environment where our people can succeed and our customers can thrive. The results speak for themselves."

With plans to continue building out and expanding OneTrack’s use cases around quality and predictive analytics, CJ Logistics America is poised to achieve even further operational excellence in 2025 and beyond—with a focus on providing greater value to customers.

About CJ Logistics America

CJ Logistics America provides integrated global supply chain services, maximizing customer value through continuous improvement and innovation. Currently, CJ Logistics America operates technology-driven logistics businesses at 280 locations in 40 countries around the world. With a focus on social responsibility and sustainability through growth with customers and communities, CJ Logistics America prioritizes the well-being of the end consumer. CJ Logistics America offers an integrated, one-stop SCM service platform with air and sea international freight forwarding, warehousing and transportation contract logistics, asset-based trucking, parcel and express delivery, and supply chain consulting. As a lead logistics partner (LLP), third-party logistics provider (3PL) and supply chain consultant, CJ Logistics America helps customers leverage supply chain management as a competitive advantage, reducing total system costs, transforming business processes, improving service and facilitating growth and change.

About OneTrack