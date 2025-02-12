TransPerfect Acquires Apostroph Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired Apostroph Group, a Switzerland- and Germany-based language service provider (LSP). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Apostroph is a leading LSP in the DACH region, with its significant market share coming from a combination of organic growth and M&A, including its notable 2017 merger with Germany-based Wieners+Wieners. The company’s global headquarters are in Lucerne, Switzerland, with a total of 10 offices across Switzerland and Germany. Founded in 1994, Apostroph has been headed since 2010 by CEO Philipp Meier. Apostroph will operate as a division within the TransPerfect Global Group and will continue to be led by Meier.

Meier commented, “TransPerfect is the clear leader in the language solutions industry, with a reputation for client service and technological innovation that is second to none. When it came time to embark upon the next stage in Apostroph’s journey, we knew that TransPerfect’s global scale and significant R&D resources would bring transformative benefits for our team and our clients.”

The addition of Apostroph expands TransPerfect’s existing footprint in the highly strategic DACH region, which includes multiple client service, production, and studio facilities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

As with prior acquisitions, TransPerfect’s strategy will be to focus on growing the business by mutually sharing expertise and resources to better serve customers.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Having competed against Apostroph in the DACH region for more than 20 years, we know they do excellent work and are highly respected by their clients. We are proud to now be part of the same team—and would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone at Apostroph.”

TransPerfect was advised on the transaction by CDX Advisors and law firms Baker Botts and Honert. The Apostroph Group stakeholders were represented by KPMG (Corporate Finance and Vendor Assistance), Milbank, Advestra, and Baker McKenzie.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About Apostroph Group

Apostroph Group is the leading language service provider in the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region with a total of 10 sites across Switzerland and Germany. Today, more than 5,000 companies and institutions rely on Apostroph’s expertise. With 160 employees, including 40 linguists, and over 2,000 certified specialist translators, Apostroph offers language services in all disciplines and 100 languages, providing all industries with products tailor-made for the local markets. Extensive experience in language technology and process digitalisation, as well as the targeted collaboration of human and machine are the core components ensuring the quality and efficiency of Apostroph’s services.

