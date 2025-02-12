Video Management System Market to Reach USD 78.11 Billion by 2032 | S&S Insider

Pune, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video Management System Market Size Analysis:

“The Video Management System Market , valued at USD 12.87 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 78.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.27%.”

The Alternative Data Market Growth is driven by advancements in video surveillance, rising security concerns, and demand for efficient solutions across sectors like retail, transportation, and government, alongside regulatory compliance and cost-effectiveness focus.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Bosch (BVMS, DIVAR IP Recording Solutions)

Hanwha Techwin Co (Wisenet WAVE VMS, Wisenet SSM)

Honeywell International (MAXPRO VMS, Pro-Watch Video Management System)

Schneider Electric (Pelco VideoXpert Professional, Pelco VideoXpert Enterprise)

Axis Communications (AXIS Camera Station, AXIS Companion)

Johnson Controls International (exacqVision VMS, victor Video Management System)

Hikvision Digital (HikCentral Professional, iVMS-4200)

Dahua Technology (DSS Pro, SmartPSS)

Kedacom (KDVMS, KEDACOM NVRs)

Verint Systems (EdgeVMS, Nextiva Video Management Software)

Axxonsoft (Axxon Next, Axxon Intellect Enterprise)

Avigilon Corporation (Avigilon Control Center (ACC), Avigilon Cloud Services)

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions (Video Insight VMS, i-PRO MonitorCast)

Eagle Eye (Eagle Eye Cloud VMS, Eagle Eye CameraManager)

Arcules (Arcules Cloud VMS, Arcules Integrated Video and Access Control)

Rhombus (Rhombus VMS, Rhombus AI Analytics)

Qumulex (Qumulex QxControl, Qumulex QxVMS)

Pelco (VideoXpert Professional, VideoXpert Enterprise)

Genetec (Security Center Omnicast, Stratocast)

Verkada (Command Platform, Verkada Cameras)

Milestone Systems (XProtect Essential+, XProtect Corporate)

Identiv (Hirsch Velocity Software, 3VR Video Management System)

March Networks (Command Enterprise Software, Searchlight for Banking)

IndigoVision (Control Center, FrontLine Body Worn Cameras)

Qognify (Qognify VMS, Cayuga)

Senstar (Symphony VMS, Senstar Safe Spaces)

Exacq Technologies (exacqVision Professional, exacqVision Enterprise)

American Dynamics (Victor VMS, VideoEdge NVRs)

Video Management System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.87 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 78.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.27% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • AI Integration and Video Analytics Enhance Surveillance Efficiency and Accuracy in Video Management Systems.



• Rising Demand for Integrated VMS Solutions in Smart Cities and Urban Infrastructure Development Drives Market Growth Opportunities.

IP-based VMS Leads the Market, While Analog-based VMS Sees Fastest Growth

In 2023, the IP-based VMS segment dominated with 68% market share, due to increasing demand for high-definition surveillance, AI integration, cloud storage capabilities, and remote monitoring. Analog-based VMS is set to grow at a 24.34% CAGR, driven by cost-effective adoption in emerging markets.

Security & Surveillance Leads Applications, Data Integration to Grow Fastest

The Security & Surveillance segment led in 2023 with a 31% share, due to the increasing focus on public safety, government regulations, and corporate responsibility to protect assets. The Data Integration segment, however, will grow at a 25.63% CAGR, fueled by the need to consolidate diverse business data sources.

Government Dominates End-Users, Transportation & Logistics to Experience Fast Growth

In 2023, the Government segment led the market with 30% share, driven by national security initiatives, terrorism prevention measures, and strict compliance with public safety regulations. The Transportation & Logistics segment is projected to grow at a 28.41% CAGR, due to increased security and IoT integration in networks.

Video Management System Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Technology

Analog-based VMS

IP-based VMS

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Size Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Application

Security & Surveillance

Intelligent Streaming

Advanced Video Management

Data Integration

Navigation Management

Storage Management

Others

By End-user

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others





On-premises Deployment Leads, Cloud Segment to Experience Fastest Growth

The On-premises segment led in 2023 with a 58% share, driven by local control, enhanced security, regulatory compliance, and reliable, low-latency access, especially in industries with strict privacy requirements. The Cloud segment is expected to grow at a 23.24% CAGR, fueled by the need for scalable, cost-effective, and remote-access solutions.

Large Enterprises Lead the Market, SMBs to Grow Rapidly

Large Enterprises led the Video Management System market in 2023 with a 69% share, driven by significant investments in scalable security solutions. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises are expected to grow at a 23.73% CAGR, with increasing adoption of affordable cloud-based solutions.

Solutions Lead Components, Services to Experience Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Solution segment led the Video Management System market with a 70% share, due to the demand for fully integrated, customizable systems that provide real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and advanced data analytics. The Services segment will grow at a 24.29% CAGR, driven by the rising need for installation, maintenance, and expert support.

North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Experiences Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the Video Management System market with a 39% revenue share, driven by advanced infrastructure, high security demand, early technology adoption, and significant investments in VMS for safety and asset protection.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.39% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by urbanization, rising security concerns, government investments, and expanding sectors like transportation, smart cities, and technology adoption in emerging markets such as China and India.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Video Management Market Segmentation, By Application

8. Video Management Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Video Management Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. Video Management Market Segmentation, By Deployment

11. Video Management Market Segmentation, By End-user

12. Video Management Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Use Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

