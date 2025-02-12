Rigid Box Market Size to Enhance USD 100.75 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rigid box market size to hit USD 100.75 billion by 2034, growing from USD 83.92 billion in 2025, expanding at 2.08% CAGR from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

An Overview and Growth Potential of the Market

The rigid box market is an important segment of the packaging industry. Rigid boxes refer to packaging that is made from sturdier paperboard or cardboard. These boxes are used as secondary packaging for luxurious items, such as cosmetics, smart electronics, household equipment, and gifts. They offer excellent protection during handling and shipping and are resistant to collapse or fold. Consumer goods manufacturers increasingly use rigid boxes to protect goods against damage and reduce the risk of spoilage. Several brands rely on rigid boxes to provide enhanced protection for delicate products. These boxes enhance the visual appeal of products and help increase brand identity.

Rigid boxes have become popular across retail stores and e-commerce platforms due to their adaptable designs that drive better customer interactions. The market is experiencing significant growth since industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and electronics demand robust packaging that provides excellent protection. As rigid boxes are known for their sturdiness and durability, they are in high demand as secondary packaging to protect consumer goods during shipping and storage. Moreover, rising advancements in packaging technologies and innovations in materials and coatings contribute to market expansion.

Major Trends in the Rigid Box Market

With the increasing adoption of high-end items, there is a high demand for premium packaging, which significantly boosts the growth of the market. Rigid boxes provide a premium look, making them suitable for packaging high-end products. Due to their longevity and visual attractiveness, rigid boxes help brands enhance their image. As brands seek to enhance their image, the demand for premium packaging, including rigid boxes, increases. Growth of E-commerce: The rapid expansion of e-commerce businesses and the rising trend of online shopping have increased the need for durable packaging options that adapt to various products. However, rigid boxes are increasingly favored for protecting goods during shipping.

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Rigid Box Market: What till 2034?

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased adoption of high-end and packaged consumer goods. There is a heightened penetration of online shopping, which increases the need for protective packaging options, contributing to regional market growth.

Moreover, Well-known international consumer goods companies operating in this region alongside established manufacturing facilities create significant opportunities for packaging manufacturers to innovate and develop customized packaging solutions. With the rising advancements in packaging technologies, packaging companies in this region are investing in automation systems to boost their production efficiency and meet the increasing demands. The availability of improved packaging materials and technology further contributes to market expansion. Regional players are making efforts to bring innovations to the market and meet consumers varying demands.

In January 2025, Rohrer Corporation is pleased to announce its membership in the Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC), a leading folding cartons trade association in North America. This membership demonstrates Rohrer Corporation's commitment to providing its customers with the most innovative and sustainable packaging solutions and delivering value with pride, passion, and performance.



Rapid Industrialization to Support Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The rigid box market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the coming years. This is mainly due to the increasing industrialization, particularly in emerging countries like India, China, and South Korea. As industries expand, the volume of goods being produced increases. This, in turn, boosts the need for robust, durable packaging solutions to deliver these goods safely. The rapid expansion of the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries is significantly boosting the demand for rigid boxes for branding purposes.

With the rising consumer disposable income, the adoption of luxurious products is increasing. The rise of e-commerce further contributes to market expansion. Furthermore, machinery companies are developing innovative packaging technologies that support regional market growth.

In February 2024, Faridabad-based NBG Printographic Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd unveiled two automatic rigid box machines and one automatic paper bag machine at Pamex 2024. An automatic rigid box machine line, the HM-4030M, operates at a speed of 40 boxes per minute.



Market Opportunity

Sustainability Trends and Customization

With the growing emphasis on sustainability, there is a high demand for green packaging solutions among consumer goods companies. Thus, packaging manufacturers are continuously developing and launching rigid boxes made from sustainable or recyclable materials to attract eco-conscious consumers. In addition, governments of various nations have imposed strict regulations to reduce packaging waste. This encourages many brands to use biodegradable and recyclable packaging solutions. Moreover, the rising demand for customized packaging creates immense opportunities in the market. Several brands prefer customized rigid boxes to boost brand image and enhance consumer experience.

Rigid Box Market Segmentation

By product, the slotted box segment led the market by capturing the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the ability of rigid slotted boxes to adapt to various products and provide enhanced protection during shipping. These boxes enable quick assembly and need minimal handling, which speeds up packaging processes. They can be easily customized with labels and prints, making them suitable for branding purpose.

the slotted box segment led the market by capturing the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the ability of rigid slotted boxes to adapt to various products and provide enhanced protection during shipping. These boxes enable quick assembly and need minimal handling, which speeds up packaging processes. They can be easily customized with labels and prints, making them suitable for branding purpose. By material, the paper & paperboard segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. Paper and paperboards are widely used to make customized rigid boxes due to their good printability, enabling high-resolution printing and graphics. This further enhances the brand image. Rigid boxes made from paper and paperboard materials are valuable components for marketing activities and brand promotion. Moreover, these are recyclable materials. Thus, they are increasingly favored by eco-conscious brands.

the paper & paperboard segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. Paper and paperboards are widely used to make customized rigid boxes due to their good printability, enabling high-resolution printing and graphics. This further enhances the brand image. Rigid boxes made from paper and paperboard materials are valuable components for marketing activities and brand promotion. Moreover, these are recyclable materials. Thus, they are increasingly favored by eco-conscious brands. By end use, the food & beverages segment dominated the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased adoption of packaged food. Sturdy boxes protect food items against damage during storage and transit, reducing spoilage. Both producers and consumers prioritize food and drink safety. Rigid packaging offers a high level of product protection, reducing the risk of contamination and ensuring that safety standards are met.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players competing in the rigid box market are Earth India, CanPac, International Paper Company, Mondi Group Plc, Metsa Board, Bee Packaging, Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Shillington Box Co., LLC, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Georgia Pacific LLC, LRBM Luxury Rigid Box Manufacturers, WestRock, Oji Holdings, Crown Holdings, Packaging Corporation of America, DS Smith, Veritiv Corp (Veritiv), Sealed Air, Sonoco. These players are making efforts to bring innovations to the market to stay ahead of the competition.

Recent Developments in the Market

In May 2024, HBD Packaging announced that it has recently invested in a fully automatic machine, twin line (DP4030M, manufacturing top and bottom boxes in line) rigid box-making machine from Guangdong Hongming.

HBD Packaging announced that it has recently invested in a fully automatic machine, twin line (DP4030M, manufacturing top and bottom boxes in line) rigid box-making machine from Guangdong Hongming. In November 2023 , WestRock received 10 awards, including the Package of the Year honor for its innovative WhistlePig Whiskey PiggyBank box with a folding carton sleeve, during the 80 th annual North American Paperboard Packaging Competition.

, WestRock received 10 awards, including the Package of the Year honor for its innovative WhistlePig Whiskey PiggyBank box with a folding carton sleeve, during the 80 annual North American Paperboard Packaging Competition. In May 2023, Pusterla 1880 announced a merger with Burt Rigid Box and acquisition with Taylor Box Company, both based in the U.S. Taylor Box Company specializes in luxury packaging for wine, spirits, and e-commerce from its facility in Warren, Rhode Island.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Slotted Box

Telescope Box

Folder Box

Die Cut Box

By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Wood

By End Use

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electronics & Electricals

Healthcare

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Other Consumer Goods

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



