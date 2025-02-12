Award-Winning Zenterra Developments Unveils Next Phase of Surrey Development Project: Announcing City Corners II

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zenterra Developments (Zenterra) is officially announcing City Corners II , a collection of 98 studio, one, two and three-bedroom condos along 133 Street in Surrey City Central. Ranging from just under 400 to 884 square feet, City Corners II is the next phase of the City Corners community in Surrey. Slated for completion in Summer 2027, City Corners II will provide buyers with the ultimate mix of convenience and city living.

This announcement comes on the heels of Zenterra’s 10th consecutive year of recognition by the Homebuilders Association Vancouver (HAVAN) and Georgie Awards . This year, Zenterra was nominated for five Georgie Awards, including Multi-Family Builder of the Year, highlighting its overall success as a leading homebuilder in the Fraser Valley. As City Corners II is set to bring almost 100 condo units to Surrey, serendipitously, these recent award nominations mark another hundredth milestone for Zenterra, as the homebuilder has now received more than 100 award nominations since its inception.

“City Corners II is the next phase of modern living in Surrey City Central,” says Derek Fenton, Vice President Marketing and Sales, Zenterra Developments. “It will provide buyers with a gateway to modern living – with access to restaurants, retailers, outdoor spaces, transit and SkyTrain, and schools just minutes away. This community highlights a decade of award-winning success in the Fraser Valley.”

City Corners II, ideally located at 133 Street in Surrey City Central, will be in close proximity to Holland Park, Surrey Central Mall, Surrey Central Skytrain Station, King George Skytrain Station, and Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus.

Designed by Integra Architecture, City Corners II is also a gateway to unwind, with homes that still provide city living, but have been carefully crafted to be a sanctuary after a day at the office. Inside the home, luxuries include Samsung appliances, oversized windows, nine-foot ceilings and two different colour palettes for buyers to choose from. Residents will have access to over 5,000 feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, providing plenty of room to play and socialize.

“Surrey is still one of the largest cities in Metro Vancouver, with its population expected to continue to grow,” explains Derek Fenton. “City Corners II not only presents a great opportunity for home buyers, but also investors looking to hone in on a spot that will continue to be desirable for both current and future residents.”

For nearly 30 years, Zenterra has built several thousand homes across the Fraser Valley, with City Corners II officially marking its 24th community. Through Zenterra’s in-house approach, City Corners II will be built with end-to-end support, from the development and construction phases right through to the marketing, selling, and homeowner care aspects of the project. This project will continue Zenterra’s tradition of delivering the exceptional in-house experience that homebuyers have come to expect.

Sales for City Corners II are expected to begin this Spring, with prereviews available now. To learn more about Zenterra Developments and register for updates on City Corners II, visit www.zenterra.ca/citycorners2 .

About Zenterra Developments:

Established for nearly 30 years, Zenterra Developments (Zenterra) is a fully integrated real estate development company overseeing every aspect of each project from start to finish. With more than 100 award nominations and 35 current wins, Zenterra is one of the largest multi-family home builders south of the Fraser River. Zenterra is locally-owned and operated and known for creating award-winning, uniquely designed and attainable multi-family homes in vibrant neighbourhoods across the Fraser Valley.