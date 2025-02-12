Zero Emission Vehicle Market Size Expected to Reach USD 3,008.55 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zero emission vehicle market size was valued at USD 311.58 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 2405.15 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Automotive a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Exploring the Growth Potential of the Zero Emission Vehicle Market

A zero-emission vehicle is a type of vehicle that does not release any pollutants from its tailpipe due to its power source. These vehicles offer considerable emission advantages compared to traditional vehicles and operate on alternative energy sources like battery electricity, natural gas, and solar energy. Its main purpose is to replace traditional modes of transportation which leads to environmental pollution. It has become popular due to several technological innovations. It exceeds the performance of traditional vehicles by offering improved fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions, convenient home charging, comfortable driving experience and less engine noise.

Currently, the majority of zero emission vehicles use an effective electric drive system that combines high-voltage batteries, a rapid charging mechanism, and various types of onboard electric power generation like regenerative braking or solar panels. The rise in awareness regarding environmental pollution, strict government regulations on vehicle emissions and a growing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles contribute to the expansion of the zero-emission vehicle market. Furthermore, technological innovations and active government policies are likely to offer significant opportunities for major players in the zero-emission vehicle market.

Major Trends in the Zero Emission Vehicle Market

Technological advancements: Automotive manufacturers are concentrating on the development of advanced zero-emission vehicle technologies, which are expected to generate lower emissions at reduced cost. Additionally, these companies have begun to manufacture smaller engines for vehicles as these engines tend to emit less pollutants compared to larger and heavier engines.

Rising Consumer Awareness: Customers are increasingly becoming aware of the negative impact of pollution and carbon emission by traditional vehicles on the environment. Thus, they are rapidly shifting towards zero emission vehicles. This further encourages manufacturers to produce zero emission vehicles instead of traditional vehicles.

Sustainability Targets: The emissions produced by internal combustion engines in vehicles significantly harm the environment as tailpipes release chlorofluorocarbons and other detrimental gases, contributing to environmental pollution. In contrast, zero emission vehicles address these problems, as they produce no exhaust pollutants. Additionally, these vehicles utilize renewable energy sources for power like solar energy which is anticipated to depend less on fossil fuels.

Government Regulations: In response to increasing environmental issues, governments and environmental organizations worldwide are implementing strict regulations and laws to lower vehicle emissions. Key regulatory actions include higher emission targets that focus on decreasing nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Leadership in the Zero Emission Vehicle Market

North America dominated the market in 2024, driven by strong regulatory structures and consumer interest towards eco-friendly transportation. Initiatives like tax credits for electric vehicle purchases and rebates for home charging setups have increased the interest of zero-emission vehicles for consumers. Furthermore, regulations such as California's tougher emissions standards have encouraged other states to adopt similar measures.

For example, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States has announced that they are developing new regulations focused on reducing emissions of nitrogen oxide along with other pollutants from heavy-duty trucks.



Rapid Industrial Growth to Support Asia’s Marketplace

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the zero emission vehicle market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing industrialization. China is the leading producer of electric vehicles in the world. Numerous nations in the Asia Pacific region such as South Korea, China, India, and Japan, have implemented favorable policies to promote the use of zero-emission vehicles. These measures consist of purchase incentives, tax reductions, and support for the development of charging infrastructure.

In July 2023, NITI Aayog introduced a strategy for the advancement of electric mobility in India in support of the Indian government's goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2070.



Market Opportunity

Advancements in Automotive Technologies

Ongoing advancements in automotive technologies create immense opportunities in the Zero Emission Vehicle Market. Technological advancements make zero emission vehicles more efficient and cost-effective. When we look at the operating expenses in comparison to fuel-powered vehicles, they are much more economical. The cost of zero emission vehicles is under USD 1.5 for every 100 miles, whereas a petrol car exceeds USD 10 for the same distance.

In August 2022, Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, announced its plan to introduce its first ever electric vehicle till 2025. Furthermore, its parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, plans to invest USD 127 million in Gujarat, India to establish a new manufacturing facility. This plant will not only assemble electric vehicles but will also produce lithium-ion batteries focused on decreasing reliance on imports.



Zero Emission Vehicle Market Segmentation

By vehicle class, the passenger car segment led the market, holding the largest share in 2024. This is due to the growing need for personal transport. Passenger cars are mainly utilized for individual travel, and consumers are progressively looking for environmentally friendly alternatives for their everyday journeys and trips. Additionally, zero-emission vehicles align perfectly with this growing preference for cleaner and more sustainable personal transportation options.

By price, the mid-priced category led the market in 2024. This is because mid-priced ZEVs provide a good balance between price and features, making them more reachable for a larger audience compared to luxury or high-end vehicles.

By vehicle type, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) led the market in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily because BEVs possess a more advanced and established technology compared to other zero-emission alternatives, such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). The technology utilized in BEVs, including electric drivetrains and battery systems which has been enhanced over the years, resulting in better performance, reliability, and efficiency.

By drive type, the rear-wheel drive segment led the market in 2024 due to its high dominance among vehicles designed for performance. Vehicles with rear-wheel drive are recognized for their impressive handling dynamics and driving, particularly in sports cars and high-end models. They provide better distribution of weight, which can boost acceleration and cornering capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players competing in the zero emission vehicle market are Ampere Vehicles, Alke, Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd, BMW AG, Chevrolet Motor Company, BYD Company Limited, Energica Motor Company S.p.A., Hero Electric, Hyundai Motor Company, Ford Motor Company, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, WM Motor, Lightyear, Nissan Motors Co., Ltd., Kia Corporation, Sono Motors, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Tata Motors, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, Lucid Group, Inc., Tesla Inc., Daimler AG, General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, Karma Automotive, Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Volkswagen AG, Xiaopeng Motors. These players are providing innovative electric automotive solutions to meet the growing demand for zero emission vehicle market.

In January 2022, the Volkswagen Group and Bosch Group entered into an agreement to investigate the establishment of a European battery equipment solution provider. Their collaborative effort seeks to deliver complete battery production systems and offer assistance for the on-site ramp-up and maintenance of manufacturers producing battery cells and systems.

In December 2021, Hyundai India is increasing its electric vehicle plans by revealing its strategy to launch six new electric vehicles in the country by 2028. To facilitate this effort, the company is allocating USD 482.50 Million towards the development of these vehicles and the creation of charging infrastructure nationwide. The company will introduce its globally known E-GMP modular platform to India, with modifications, focusing on local manufacturing synergies to encourage the uptake of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Recent Developments

In December 2023, Nissan and Mitsubishi, which have been long standing allies of Renault, made a dedication to invest in Renault's electric vehicle sector, Ampere. The two Japanese car manufacturers will contribute USD 600 million and USD 200 million, respectively. The main objective of Ampere is to address the vital issues in zero-emission technology and software development.

In June 2023, during COP26, BYD entered into three important global agreements aimed at fostering international cooperation to encourage the use of zero-emission vehicles in various sectors and to support the development of charging infrastructure on a global scale.

In December 2023, BMW launched the fully electric MINI Cooper SE, highlighting its focus on emission-free urban transportation and enjoyable driving experiences. The MINI Cooper SE stands out in the world of zero emissions, featuring remarkable acceleration that goes from 0 to 100 km/h in only 6.7 seconds.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Vehicle Class

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

By Price

Low-Priced

Mid-Priced

High-Priced



By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Drive Type

Front Wheel

Rear Wheel

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



