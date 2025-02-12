Compounding Pharmacy Market Size Expected to Reach USD 22.91 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global compounding pharmacy market size was valued at USD 13.86 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 21.79 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview and Key Statistics

Compounding pharmacies are essential to personalized medicine because they provide specialized care for individuals with certain medical requirements. Compounding pharmacies are specialty pharmacies where pharmacists make drugs specifically for each patient's requirements. This procedure entails combining, modifying, or mixing materials to create a drug that isn't sold commercially. For patients who need special doses, forms, or combinations of pharmaceuticals that are not offered by conventional pharmaceutical goods, compounding is crucial.

The pharmaceutical industry is poised for considerable upheaval during the next ten years. The total amount spent on pharmacies will surpass $1 trillion by 2030. In 2023, the United States spent $722.5 billion on pharmaceuticals, a 13.6% increase over 2022. This rise was driven by pricing (up 2.9%), new medications (up 4.2%), and utilization (up 6.5%). In 2023, semaglutide was the most popular medication, followed by apixaban and adalimumab. Nonfederal hospitals and clinics spent $37.1 billion and $135.7 billion (a 15.0% increase) on drugs, respectively.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Filling drug shortages : In order to solve the medicine shortage, compounding pharmacies is essential. Compounding pharmacies offer these necessary pharmaceuticals when commercial manufacturers stop producing them, guaranteeing patients' continuing access to their therapies. The industry's versatility and significance are demonstrated by its capacity to cover gaps left by conventional medicines.

: In order to solve the medicine shortage, compounding pharmacies is essential. Compounding pharmacies offer these necessary pharmaceuticals when commercial manufacturers stop producing them, guaranteeing patients' continuing access to their therapies. The industry's versatility and significance are demonstrated by its capacity to cover gaps left by conventional medicines. Growing significance of compounding for drug adherence : By meeting the needs and preferences of each patient, customized drugs can greatly increase drug adherence. Better patient outcomes and satisfaction are the results of this customization.

: By meeting the needs and preferences of each patient, customized drugs can greatly increase drug adherence. Better patient outcomes and satisfaction are the results of this customization. Customization and innovation to meet evolving market needs : The development of new formulations and delivery systems is made possible by innovation in compounding pharmacy procedures. This adaptability successfully meets the specific needs of each patient while also assisting in meeting the market's changing demands.

: The development of new formulations and delivery systems is made possible by innovation in compounding pharmacy procedures. This adaptability successfully meets the specific needs of each patient while also assisting in meeting the market's changing demands. Technological advancements: Technological developments are propelling the compounding pharmacy sector ahead. Technology is improving productivity, accuracy, and patient safety through anything from sophisticated software for tracking and managing prescriptions to precision compounding equipment.

Opportunities in the Compounding Pharmacy Market

In December 2024 , The Compounding Pharmacy of Manitoba (CPM) was purchased by Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp, a multifaceted healthcare organization with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, for $22.5 million. According to a news release, the purchase includes related real properties under a share purchase agreement.

, The Compounding Pharmacy of Manitoba (CPM) was purchased by Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp, a multifaceted healthcare organization with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, for $22.5 million. According to a news release, the purchase includes related real properties under a share purchase agreement. In December 2024, A grand opening was conducted for the new 503A compounding pharmacy, LRockRx Compounding Pharmacy, in Little Rock, Arkansas. The facility will be a devoted resource for patients, medical professionals, veterinarians, and the local community.

Regional Insights

The rise in demand for customized medicine drives North America

North America held the largest share of the compounding pharmacy market in 2024. A major factor in this growth was the increase in demand for customized pharmaceuticals, especially for individuals with certain medical requirements that cannot be satisfied by generic alternatives. Greater access to individualized therapies was made possible by the extensive availability of specialist services, which fueled market expansion. The need for compounded drugs was further increased by the aging of the North American population and the rising incidence of allergies and chronic illnesses. A favorable regulatory environment and developments in pharmaceutical technology also aided in the market's growth in the area.

About 7,500 of the 56,000 pharmacies in the US provide compounding services, creating unique formulas and prescriptions based on the needs of each customer. These services are supported by the USP Compounding Compendium, which ensures adherence to approved drug standards and includes standards from the National Formulary and the United States Pharmacopeia (USP–NF). North America's leading market position is largely due to this strong structure and the targeted supply of customized treatments.

Growing healthcare investment is driving the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing compounding pharmacy market during the forecast period. This expansion is anticipated to be driven by the region's growing healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for tailored medication. In Asia Pacific, more and more people are looking for specialized care, especially for chronic conditions that traditional medications don't always adequately cure.

Demand is also expected to increase as people and healthcare professionals become more aware of the advantages of compounding. The market's growth would probably be aided by government measures to improve pharmaceutical services and healthcare access, particularly in emerging countries. Furthermore, the region's sizable population and rising disposable incomes offer prospects for additional market expansion. The expansion of compounding pharmacies in the Asia Pacific area is thought to be driven by these variables taken together.

For instance, in November 2024, PGIM India Mutual Fund unveiled the PGIM India Healthcare Fund, an open-ended equity plan that makes investments in equities and equity-related securities of healthcare and pharmaceutical companies. The benchmark for the fund is the BSE Healthcare TRI.



Market Segmentation

By therapeutic area, the pain management segment led the compounding pharmacy market in 2024. Due to variations in size, symptoms, and pain threshold, commercially available medications might not always offer the appropriate dosage strength for a particular patient. Compounding allows a pharmacist and prescriber to choose the most appropriate dose form for the patient and modify the dosage to the exact amount required.

By therapeutic area, the nutritional supplements segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. As a way to improve nutritional balance and maintain health, individually personalized nutrition has garnered a lot of attention. Genetic variation accumulation has been demonstrated to alter the effects of dietary supplements, highlighting its critical importance in genotype-based tailored nutrition. This is consistent with the rapidly evolving fields of genomics and nutrigenetics.

By age cohort, the adult segment dominated the compounding pharmacy market in 2024. There are a number of reasons why adults have a strong need for complex medications. The demand for improved health outcomes and the rise in chronic illnesses are the main causes. The industry is also boosted by the fact that adults are using compound nutritional supplements to improve their quality of life.

By age cohort, the pediatric segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Children require more care since they are more likely to experience health problems. In addition, a lot of kids don't take their medications as prescribed because of taste or other reasons. As a result, compound medications improve neonates' and children's adherence to their medication.

By compounding type, the pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA) segment led the compounding pharmacy market in 2024. Patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly looking for individualized solutions as a result of the realization that conventional therapies frequently don't work as intended. Compounded drugs are becoming more and more important since they provide customized doses, choices without preservatives, and improved formulations. This trend reaffirms the PIA segment's dominant position in the industry and emphasizes the crucial role it plays in meeting particular patient demands.

By sterility, the sterile segment dominated the compounding pharmacy market in 2024. A crucial procedure in pharmacies is sterile compounding, which enables the production of specially formulated drugs for patients with particular requirements. A thorough program is necessary to guarantee the efficacy and safety of these drugs.

Competitive Landscape

Fagron, Formul8, Walgreen Co., MEDS Pharmacy, Fusion Apothecary, Aurora Compounding, Albertsons Companies, Apollo Clinical Pharmacy, Galenic Laboratories Limited (Roseway Labs), The London Specialist Pharmacy Ltd (Specialist Pharmacy), and JL Diekman and AQ Touchard (Fresh Therapeutics Compounding Pharmacy).

In October 2024 , the Leading supplier of compounded drugs, Valor Compounding Pharmacy, is thrilled to share the news of its growth and the possibility of forming new alliances with healthcare systems and medical practices.

, the Leading supplier of compounded drugs, Valor Compounding Pharmacy, is thrilled to share the news of its growth and the possibility of forming new alliances with healthcare systems and medical practices. In April 2024, Safeway Compounding Pharmacy was fully acquired by Myonex, a multinational clinical trial supply firm.

Recent Developments

In February 2025 , as part of the shift, Empower will combine its 503A compounding pharmacy and 503B outsourcing business under one brand. This advancement will help patients, physicians, and pharmacists through our unified formulary and heightened focus on delivering the highest quality medications through all channels.

, as part of the shift, Empower will combine its 503A compounding pharmacy and 503B outsourcing business under one brand. This advancement will help patients, physicians, and pharmacists through our unified formulary and heightened focus on delivering the highest quality medications through all channels. In December 2024, the Canadian diversified health company Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. announced today that it has successfully completed the purchase (the "Transaction") of 6303021 Manitoba Ltd. (dba.-The Compounding Pharmacy of Manitoba) ("CPM") for $22.5 million in total consideration, including related real estate, under the terms of a share purchase agreement.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapeutic Area

Pain Management

Nutritional Supplements

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Specialty Drugs

Dermatology

Others

By Age Cohort

Adult

Pediatric

Geriatric



By Compounding Type

Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)

Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)

Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)

Others

By Sterility

Sterile

Non-sterile

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





