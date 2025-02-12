Calgary Health Foundation announces leadership transition

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation is embarking on an important leadership transition, honouring the contributions of outgoing President & CEO Murray Sigler while looking ahead to an exciting future under the leadership of Paul Rossmann. The transition will take effect on April 1, 2025.



Under Sigler’s leadership, the Foundation has completed a number of projects and initiatives focused on advancing healthcare for Calgarians. These include the successful conclusion of the $66 million campaign that will see the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Foothills Medical Centre double in size, the building of a new Gastrointestinal (GI) Clinic at Rockyview General Hospital, and a landmark funding commitment of $10 million for women’s health initiatives. He also played a key role in strengthening the Foundation’s brand identity through the "More Firsts" campaign, inspiring donors to support groundbreaking medical advancements. Additionally, his leadership helped the Foundation’s lottery programs achieve record success, generating $13.8 million in net revenue in the 2024 fiscal year.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Murray for his steadfast leadership and dedication,” said Rob Peabody, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “His commitment to healthcare philanthropy has left a lasting impact, and we know he will continue to be a passionate business and community leader in the years ahead.”



“It has been a privilege to serve as President & CEO of Calgary Health Foundation,” said Sigler. “I am incredibly proud of our team and the impact we have made in advancing healthcare for our community. I leave with deep gratitude for our staff, donors, and partners, knowing the Foundation is in a strong position to continue making a difference. With Paul’s leadership, I am confident in an exciting future ahead.”



Paul Rossmann, who currently serves as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, brings extensive experience in philanthropy, fundraising, and stakeholder engagement. Prior to joining the Foundation, he was Vice President, University Advancement at Mount Royal University, overseeing fundraising, alumni relations, government relations, marketing, and communications. His leadership in both the nonprofit and corporate sectors has focused on driving strategic growth and fostering meaningful community relationships through partnership and collaboration.



“I’m incredibly excited about this next chapter for Calgary Health Foundation,” said Rossmann. “One of the most rewarding parts of my work is helping donors find meaningful ways to make a difference—connecting people with opportunities that will have great impact on healthcare in our city. When we align generosity with innovation, we create real change, and I look forward to working alongside our community to improve health outcomes.”



Rossmann has already played a pivotal role in shaping key initiatives at the Foundation. Over the past year, he has led the development of Calgary Health Foundation’s fundraising priorities by identifying specific needs, particularly advancing opportunities in women’s health and surgical innovation. His efforts continue to drive the Foundation’s philanthropic strategy, ensuring donor investments have a transformative impact on healthcare outcomes.



As Calgary Health Foundation embarks on this leadership transition, it remains committed to advancing healthcare for better lives for all Calgarians. The Foundation has raised over $600 million in the past 28 years, thanks to the generosity of the community.



“We are at an exciting juncture,” added Peabody. “With Paul’s leadership and a strong foundation in place, we are confident in our ability to build on our success and continue making a lasting difference in the years ahead.”



Paul Rossmann will become President & CEO on April 1, 2025. The Foundation extends its heartfelt appreciation to Murray Sigler for his leadership and dedication and looks forward to a future of continued growth and impact under Paul Rossmann’s leadership.

About Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a community-based charity raising funds to advance healthcare across our city. We find opportunities to invest in excellence across the entire healthcare system and offer more firsts for care providers and patients, all to enhance outcomes and improve lives. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

Attachments