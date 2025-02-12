Willow Bridge Property Company Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Multifamily





Caption: Willow Bridge Property Company’s new development, The Park at Katy Trail, is set to open in Dallas, TX in 2025 - the year of the company’s 60th anniversary.

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow Bridge Property Company , one of the nation’s largest full-service real estate firms, is proud to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Originally founded on February 12, 1965 as the residential division of Lincoln Property Company by Mack Pogue in Dallas, the company has evolved over six decades into a national leader in the multifamily sector. Today, Willow Bridge manages over 220,000 units and has developed more than 200,000 multifamily residences, employing over 5,200 dedicated professionals.

In 2023, the residential division rebranded as Willow Bridge after separating from Lincoln Property Company, becoming an independent entity positioned for continued growth in the rapidly evolving multifamily market. From its beginnings as a regional multifamily developer, Willow Bridge has grown into a trusted name in real estate, currently operating in 29 states, with planned expansion into new markets.

“We’re immensely proud of our rich legacy of creating places people want to call home,” said Duncan Osborne, CEO of Willow Bridge Property Company. “As we look toward the future, we remain committed to building on the foundation of trust, expertise, and partnership that has been the cornerstone of our success for the past 60 years.”

Since its inception, Willow Bridge has maintained its reputation as a trusted property management firm, leading multifamily developer, and innovative marketer.

“It’s hard to believe this is my 40th year with the company, and I’ve witnessed firsthand its remarkable growth through that time,” said Scott Wilder, President of Property Management. “The success we’ve achieved over the years has been driven by our unwavering commitment to our clients, employees, partners, and the communities we serve. We are excited about the future and the continued growth opportunities on the horizon.”

Willow Bridge is celebrating this milestone by launching a three-week campaign featuring community events, resident and employee spotlights, and acts of kindness that give back to the communities it proudly supports. For more information about Willow Bridge Property Company, please visit www.willowbridgepc.com .

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full-service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 5,200 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 220,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com .

Media Contact:

Megan Collins, National Director of Communications, Willow Bridge Property Company

corporate@willowbridgepc.com | 214-740-3400

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c947e5b4-0ec1-4e99-8bbe-c17c964d8504