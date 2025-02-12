Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Biotechnology Market Size to Hit USD 20,036 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial Intelligence (AI) in biotechnology market size was estimated at USD 3,447 million in 2025 and is expected to hit around USD 20,036 million by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2025 to 2034.

The ongoing developments for expanding biotechnology applications with the integration of artificial intelligence, rising investments and collaborations among industries for development of targeted therapies and the increased reliability and efficiency of these advanced technologies is driving the growth of the artificial intelligence in biotechnology market.

The rising trend of digitalizing and automating various process across numerous industries is significantly transforming human lives. The integration of artificial intelligence in biotechnology is assisting in improving various processes from procurement of raw materials to the market entry of the products thereby streamlining the workflows for industries as well as researchers. Furthermore, the increased awareness towards environment sustainability and reducing the global carbon footprint is paving way for industries to develop eco-friendly biotechnological products by harnessing the potential of AI.

Artificial intelligence in biotechnology utilizes various algorithms and tools for enhancing diagnostic procedures, in drug discovery and development process, in animal biotechnology and for development of personalized treatments. The advancements in various technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics and Computer Vision technology are enhancing various processes and methodologies in biotechnology which is helping in improving the outcomes and predictions for several companies, industries and researchers.

Furthermore, improvement in utilisation of bioinformatics tools, 3D bioprinting and gene editing technologies with machine learning tools is enhancing the applications in biotechnology industry. The increasing investments and strategic alliances between various organizations and companies, rising support from government authorities, accelerated approvals from regulatory agencies and the growing focus improving the future of patients with novel personalized treatments is driving the market growth and generating opportunities for market players in the imminent years.

Buy this Databook (USD1550) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/6126

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Biotechnology Market Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate between 2025 and 2034.

The software offering segment generated the major revenue in 2024 and is predicted to be dominant

The drug target identification applications segment is expected to expand at the maximum revenue share between 2025 to 2034.

The predictive modeling applications segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth in 2023.

The agriculture biotechnology usage segment is predicted to hold the major revenue from 2025 to 2034.

The medical biotechnology usage segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth in 2024.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Biotechnology Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size value in 2025 USD 3,447 Million Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 20,036 Million Growth rate CAGR of 21.6% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Offering, By Applications and By Usage, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; Australia; South Korea; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; KSA; UAE; South Africa; Kuwait. Key companies profiled AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Biogen, Pfizer, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen, Inc., Merck KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG and Others. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope. Annual Subscription ; Pricing and purchase options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Trends

Increased Focus on Development of Personalized Medicines: The growing demand for personalized treatments integrated with artificial intelligence is promoting the development of advanced treatment regimens creating investment opportunities for market players ultimately leading to improved patient life outcomes.

The growing demand for personalized treatments integrated with artificial intelligence is promoting the development of advanced treatment regimens creating investment opportunities for market players ultimately leading to improved patient life outcomes. Accelerated Drug Development Process: Artificial intelligence is transforming the drug discovery and development process by reducing time and costs required for the process. Furthermore, the enhanced quality standards with adherence to stringent regulations and the improved success rates of clinical rates with AI integration have improved the regulatory compliance of drug development process thereby reducing the time to market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Biotechnology Market Segment Insights

Offering Insights

The software segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024 and is expected to be dominating throughout the forecast period. Software is widely used by various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for advancing and streamlining their complex workflows in the research and development process as well as for supply chain distribution process. The growing acceptance of AI-powered software in these companies for addressing several issues, data analysis and storage of critical information and for generating large revenues within short are the factors expected to drive the market growth of this segment.

The services segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increased utilisation of artificial intelligence technologies in biotechnology for drug development, medical research, development of personalized medicine and in early disease detection and prediction is expanding the opportunities for the growth of the services segment. Furthermore, the growing investments for development of innovative and advanced technologies for biotechnology and rising healthcare expenditure is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Application Insights

The drug target identification segment dominated the market accounting for the largest share in 2024. Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools for drug target identification has potentially enhanced the drug discovery and development process leading to faster prediction of drug-target interactions and increased success rates of clinical trials with reduced costs. Moreover, the automation of various processes leads to improved decision making while adhering to the stringent regulations and also helps in developing personalized medicine for targeted therapies thereby driving the market growth of the segment.

The predictive modelling segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. With the help of predictive analytics integrated with artificial intelligence is empowering healthcare providers in improving patient disease diagnosis and treatment procedures with reduced risks and enhanced patient outcomes. Moreover, the increasing investments by research organizations and industries for developing advanced predictive models with deep learning technologies and simulation models is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Usage Insights

The agriculture biotechnology segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. Agriculture biotechnology is a rapidly evolving field of biotechnology which utilizes various scientific tools for modification of living organisms beneficial for agricultural purposes. Development of genetically modified crops through genetic engineering, bioremediation, rapid crop harvesting and identification of specific genes with help of molecular markers among others by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning tools in agriculture biotechnology has been driving the market growth of this segment.

The medical biotechnology segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Artificial intelligence is transforming the approach towards medical biotechnology by enhancing the accuracy, efficiency of workflows and reducing the costs. Furthermore, AI applications have potentially streamlined drug screening and drug target identification processes and improved the diagnosis of medical images for disease detection thereby contributing to propel the growth of this segment in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global market with the largest revenue share in 2024. The dominance of this region can be attributed to the increased demand for personalized treatments, advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising investments and collaborations by major market companies in artificial intelligence sector, increased research and development activities for innovative technologies and growing adoption of AI-driven tools for drug development and in clinical trials.

U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Biotechnology Trends

U.S. dominates the market in North America region. The presence of major market players with extensive product portfolios, accelerated FDA approvals boosting the drug development process, large number of ongoing clinical trials and the rising investments by industries for developing advanced innovative technologies are driving the U.S. market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the rising investments by various R&D industries and organizations for the adoption of artificial intelligence integrated technologies, regulatory flexibility, government initiatives for generating genomic libraries leading to enhanced personalized medicine based treatments, developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing trend of outsourcing clinical trials to this region by companies across the world is anticipated to propel the growth of this region in the upcoming years.

China Artificial Intelligence in Biotechnology Trends

China is actively investing and incorporating artificial intelligence enabled technologies in its biotechnology sector through comprehensive strategies which is further the boosting the market growth. Furthermore, major biotechnology market players in China equipped with advanced automated technologies and increased research and development activities focused on developing advanced innovative therapies are expected to drive the market growth of China over the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Biotechnology Market Top Key Companies:

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Sanofi

Abbott Laboratories

Biogen

Pfizer, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Amgen, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG



Recent Developments

In December 2024, Gilead Sciences Inc., and Terray Therapeutics entered into a strategic partnership for discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapies across multiple targets by using Terray’s tNova Drug Discovery Platform.

In November 2024, Enveda Biosciences, an AI-driven biotech company raised $130 million in its series C funding round. The company will invest the money in development of plant based drugs.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Biotechnology Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Biotechnology Market

Segments Covered in the Report

By Offering

Software

Hardware

Services



By Applications

Drug Target Identification

Drug Screening

Image Screening

Predictive Modeling

By Usage

Agriculture Biotechnology

Medical Biotechnology

Animal Biotechnology

Industrial Biotechnology

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



Elevate your business strategy with market-driven insights—purchase the report today ! https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/6126

Browse More Research Reports:

U.S. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market : The U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market size surpassed USD 10,840 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 17,760 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.06% from 2024 to 2034.

The U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market size surpassed USD 10,840 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 17,760 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.06% from 2024 to 2034. U.S. Red Biotechnology Market : The U.S. red biotechnology market size is calculated at USD 157.9 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 271.3 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2024 to 2034.

The is calculated at USD 157.9 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 271.3 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2024 to 2034. U.S. Marine Biotechnology Market : The U.S. marine biotechnology market size is calculated at USD 2,519 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 5,240 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The is calculated at USD 2,519 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 5,240 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market : The global Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market size is estimated at USD 63.36 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 121.30 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7 % from 2025 to 2034.

The global Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market size is estimated at USD 63.36 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 121.30 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7 % from 2025 to 2034. Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing Market : The global biotechnology contract manufacturing market size is estimated at USD 17.75 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 41.63 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9 % from 2025 to 2034.

The global is estimated at USD 17.75 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 41.63 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9 % from 2025 to 2034. Biotechnology Instrumentation Market The global Biotechnology Instrumentation size is estimated at USD 5,388 Million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 16,735 Million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12% from 2025 to 2034.

The is estimated at USD 5,388 Million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 16,735 Million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12% from 2025 to 2034. Agricultural Biotechnology Market : The global agricultural biotechnology size is estimated at USD 34.98 Billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 82.05 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2034.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com

Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription

Contact US

Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany

Email: sales@statifacts.com

Web: https://www.statifacts.com/

Europe : +44 7383 092 044



About US

Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and custoer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

Statifacts | Precedence Research| Towards Healthcare