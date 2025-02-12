Flex LED Strip Lights Market to Reach $6.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flex LED Strip Lights Market by Type (5050, 3528 and Others), and Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Automotive, Architectural and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the flex LED strip lights market was valued at $3.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The flex LED strip lights market has experienced growth due to several factors, including growing urbanization and a focus on aesthetics, versatility and customization, and technological advancements. However, the complex installation of high-end systems somewhat hinders market growth. Additionally, the growth in outdoor and landscape lighting offers lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the flex LED strip lights market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $6.8 billion CAGR 9.7% Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Growing Urbanization and Focus on Aesthetics Versatility and Customization Technological Advancements Opportunity Growth in Outdoor and Landscape Lighting Restraint Complex Installation for High-End Systems





Segment Highlights:

By type, the flex LED strip lights market is divided into 5050, 3528, and others. The 5050 types leads the flex LED strip lights market; this dominance is driven by their higher brightness and versatility, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, from residential to commercial settings. Additionally, ongoing technological advancements in LED technology further enhance their efficiency and appeal.

By application, the flex LED strip lights market is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, automotive, and architectural. The residential segment leads the flex LED strip lights market; this dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and customizable lighting solutions in homes. The growing trend of smart home integration and the emphasis on aesthetic interior designs further drive the adoption of flex LED strip lights in the residential sector.

Region/Country Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region is leading the flex LED strip lights market; this leadership is driven by substantial government investments in energy-efficient infrastructure, widespread adoption of LED lighting in public and commercial places, and a rapidly growing consumer electronics market. Additionally, the region's robust manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements further boost its dominant position in the market.

Leading Market Players:

Philips Lighting (Signify N.V.)

Osram Licht AG

GE Lighting (a Savant Systems Inc. company)

Acuity Brands, Inc.

LEDVANCE GmbH

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Nichia Corporation

Zumtobel Group AG

Panasonic Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the flex LED strip lights market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Industry Developments:

In November 2023, Acuity Brands, Inc. announced the acquisition of ams OSRAM's Digital Systems business, which includes advanced LED drivers and light management systems. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Acuity Brands' capabilities in the Flex LED strip lights market, offering more integrated lighting solutions.

In July 2023, GE Lighting (a Savant Systems Inc. company) released the Cync Flex Smart LED Strip, which allows users to customize their lighting experience with millions of color options and dynamic light effects. The product is designed to be easily installed and controlled via the Cync mobile app.

In October 2023, Nichia Corporation unveiled the Optisolis Flex LED Strip, which features high color rendering and minimal blue light emission, making it suitable for both residential and commercial applications. This product aims to provide healthier lighting options that reduce eye strain and enhance visual comfort.

Flex LED Strip Lights Market Key Segments:

By Type:

5050

3528

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Architectural

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

