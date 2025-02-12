Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential Celebrate the Grand Opening of The Sadie, a New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, in partnership with Equity Residential, is pleased to announce the grand opening of The Sadie, a premier mid-rise apartment community in Fort Worth, Texas. Located at 228 Athenia Drive in Fort Worth, The Sadie offers 362 meticulously designed residences, ranging from studio to three-bedroom floor plans. Construction commenced in 2022 and the community welcomed its first residents in May 2024. The community celebrated its grand opening last week with a ribbon-cutting event with development partners, as well as current and future residents.

“We are thrilled to welcome residents to The Sadie, a community that reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and creating communities where people feel truly at home,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “The Sadie is designed to meet the needs of modern renters with sophisticated residences and a top tier amenity package that elevates their lifestyle.”

The Sadie boasts thoughtfully curated apartment features and amenities that provide residents with both comfort and convenience. Each residence is designed with polished finishes and luxury details. The modern kitchens feature quartz countertops, tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry, and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances. The open floor plans include light-filled living areas with soft neutral tones and hardwood-style flooring, oversized closets, spa-inspired bathrooms, and private balconies in select residences, offering the perfect retreat from the bustling city.





The Sadie offers a selection of modern amenities, including a resort-style pool with cabanas and firepits, an outdoor courtyard with lounge seating and grilling stations, and a rooftop sky lounge with sweeping views. The interior amenities, including the coworking lounge, grand lobby, and resident bar, are designed with bold colors, geometric patterns, and artistic touches to craft a modern aesthetic. The fitness center features state-of-the-art weight and cardio equipment as well as a dedicated yoga studio. Additional amenities include a gaming lounge and a pet park and spa.

“From its thoughtful design to its upscale amenities, The Sadie aims to redefine luxury apartment living in Fort Worth,” said Tommy Rhodus, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region. “We are dedicated to building communities that enhance our residents’ lives by providing unparalleled residences in the most desirable locations.”

Conveniently located in Fort Worth’s growing River District, The Sadie places residents close to an array of dining, retail, and entertainment options. The community is within a short drive of the Cultural District, the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, and the Trinity Trails.

The Sadie is one of three new communities that opened in Texas in 2024 as part of a strategic development partnership between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. For more information about The Sadie, visit LiveTheSadie.com.





ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

