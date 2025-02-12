Arthroscopy Devices Market Size Expected to Reach USD 56.75 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global arthroscopy devices market size was valued at USD 25.03 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 52.29 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview and Key Statistics

Orthopedic physicians employ arthroscopy as a surgical technique to see and address issues within a joint. Thanks to technological advancements in the 20th century, it is currently the most widely used technique in orthopedic surgery. One of the two most important developments in orthopedic surgery during the past century, along with joint replacement, is arthroscopy. Compared to open procedures, minimally invasive operations cause less postoperative edema and have lower rates of pain, complications, and recovery. From a diagnostic procedure, arthroscopy has developed into a therapeutic procedure that may be used to treat a variety of wounds and illnesses. With arthroscopy, many injuries—especially those that used to end an athlete's career—can now be treated, enabling a speedier return to full function.

Arthritis comes in over a hundred varieties. The WHO estimates that up to 18 million individuals worldwide suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. Gout affects around 55 million individuals worldwide. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis affects around one child out of every thousand. Lupus affects more than 3.4 million individuals worldwide. Over $300 billion is spent annually on arthritis-related medical treatment and lost wages.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Rising sports injuries : For athletes, injuries are a major worry since they have a high financial and physical cost. One known risk factor for post-traumatic osteoarthritis (OA), which is linked to increased degrees of impairment, is sports injuries.

Rise in R&D : R&D activity has grown as a result of the rising demand for arthroscopic equipment. In order to enhance visibility, manufacturers are creating arthroscopy instruments with high-definition cameras, better suturing methods, and specially designed suturing materials.

Technological advancements : A bright future for the industry is being created by notable advancements in sports medicine and the development of technologically advanced product variations. The market for arthroscopy devices is expected to increase at a faster rate in the near future due to extensive research and technical improvements in medical devices .

: A bright future for the industry is being created by and the development of technologically advanced product variations. The market for arthroscopy devices is expected to increase at a faster rate in the near future due to extensive research and . Rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries: The usage of arthroscopy devices has increased as a result of the general public's rising demand for minimally invasive (MI) treatment techniques. Because arthroscopy has advantages over standard surgeries, including fewer muscle injuries, quicker recovery, and quicker rehabilitation, it is recommended. Throughout the projected period, market expansion will be driven by consumers' growing desire for minimally invasive treatment techniques.

Opportunities in the Arthroscopy Devices Market

In January 2025 , Convergence Medical, a medtech firm located in Brisbane, closed up its successful Series A investment round by raising AU$5 million from international investors. The company's world-first arthroscopic surgical robot, called VO1, has received assistance from U.S. investor Avicella Capital. This investment will help with efforts to commercialize the robot, enter the US market, and upend the $6.1 billion worldwide arthroscopic market. With the financial milestone, the Australian company's valuation has increased to over AU$30 million, paving the way for substantial growth and innovation in the worldwide healthcare industry.

, Convergence Medical, a medtech firm located in Brisbane, closed up its successful Series A investment round by raising AU$5 million from international investors. The company's world-first arthroscopic surgical robot, called VO1, has received assistance from U.S. investor Avicella Capital. This investment will help with efforts to commercialize the robot, enter the US market, and upend the $6.1 billion worldwide arthroscopic market. With the financial milestone, the Australian company's valuation has increased to over AU$30 million, paving the way for substantial growth and innovation in the worldwide healthcare industry. In May 2024, according to the business, private equity firm Apax Partners LLP sold Bengaluru-based medical equipment manufacturer Healthium Medtech Ltd. to international investment firm KKR and Co.

Regional Insights

Rising medical technology is driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the arthroscopy devices market in 2024. The region's high healthcare spending and well-established healthcare infrastructure offer a strong basis for the uptake of cutting-edge medical technology, such as arthroscopic equipment. The existence of prominent research institutes and significant market participants in North America supports ongoing innovation and product development in the arthroscopic surgery industry.

The need for arthroscopic operations is being driven by the rising incidence of musculoskeletal conditions and sports-related injuries in North America. An aging population, rising obesity rates, and increased sports involvement are some of the factors that are contributing to the rising prevalence of joint-related issues. The market for arthroscopic devices is expanding in the area due to the huge patient base and the significant emphasis on minimally invasive surgical procedures.

One in five individuals in the U.S. suffers from arthritis. 78 million individuals in the United States are predicted to suffer from arthritis by 2040. The most prevalent joint condition in the US is osteoarthritis. Over 33 million persons in the United States suffer from osteoarthritis. In the United States, almost 300,000 children under the age of sixteen suffer from juvenile arthritis each year. The number of Americans with lupus is around 1.5 million. About 30 million kids and teenagers play organized sports in the United States, and each year, over 3.5 million injuries occur among the players, resulting in some loss of playing time.

Economic expansion is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing arthroscopy devices market during the forecast period. Many Asia-Pacific nations are experiencing rapid economic expansion, which is driving up healthcare expenditures and infrastructure investments. In the public and commercial healthcare sectors, this is opening doors for the adoption of cutting-edge medical technology, such as arthroscopy equipment.

The need for arthroscopic operations is being driven by the Asia Pacific region's sizable and expanding population as well as greater knowledge of minimally invasive surgical techniques. Using cutting-edge surgical procedures to enhance patient outcomes and save healthcare costs is becoming more and more important as the region's healthcare systems continue to evolve and modernize. In the upcoming years, this tendency is anticipated to support the market expansion for arthroscopic devices.

Market Segmentation

By type, the arthroscope segment held the largest share of the arthroscopy devices market in 2024. The essential instruments for arthroscopic operations are arthroscopes, which allow for internal joint viewing. Regardless of the joint being treated, arthroscopes are the fundamental part of arthroscopy systems and are necessary for all kinds of arthroscopic procedures. This category holds a leading market position in part because of its universal application across various arthroscopic procedures.

By type, the arthroscopic implants segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the arthroscopy devices market during the forecast period. A surgical technique called knee arthroscopy makes it possible to inspect the knee joint without creating a huge incision. Knee arthroscopy operations are necessary because of the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and other knee ailments. Around the world, osteoarthritis is the most common orthopedic condition. About 32.5 million people in the US are impacted by it each year.

By application, the knee arthroscopy segment dominated the arthroscopy devices market in 2024. The high prevalence of knee-related disorders, including osteoarthritis, meniscus tears, and ligament injuries, is driving the demand for knee arthroscopy procedures. As the most performed arthroscopic surgery, knee arthroscopy benefits from a large patient pool and widespread familiarity among orthopedic surgeons. Advancements in knee arthroscopy techniques and instruments are expanding the range of conditions that can be treated arthroscopically.

By application, the hip arthroscopy segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the arthroscopy devices market during the forecast period. During a hip arthroscopy, tiny incisions are made in the hips, and a tiny camera is used to view the interior. It might assist those who are experiencing problems moving normally due to a hip joint problem. Femoroacetabular impingement (FAI), labral tears, bone or cartilage fragment removal, dysplasia, tendon tears, and tendon releases are among the disorders that can be treated by hip arthroscopy.

Competitive Landscape

Arthrex, B. Braun, CONMED Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Endomed Systems, Fiegert Endotech, Karl Storz GmBH, Lepu Medical, Medtronic plc, Pioneer Healthcare Technologies, Richard Wolf, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Wellcare Medical Systems, and Zimmer Biomet.

Recent Developments

In December 2024 , the fast-expanding medical device firm OSSIO, which specializes in using bio-integrative fixation technology to advance orthopedic surgery, announced that it had closed $27.6 million in equity capital to quickly expand all facets of its business endeavors.

, the fast-expanding medical device firm OSSIO, which specializes in using bio-integrative fixation technology to advance orthopedic surgery, announced that it had closed $27.6 million in equity capital to quickly expand all facets of its business endeavors. In January 2024, Arthrex, a world leader in surgical skills training and minimally invasive surgical technology, introduced a new patient-focused website called TheNanoExperience.com that highlights the science and advantages of Nano arthroscopy, a cutting-edge, minimally invasive orthopedic procedure that may enable a quicker return to activity and less pain.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopic Implants

Fluid Management Systems

Radiofrequency Systems

Visualization Systems

Powered Shavers

Others



By Application

Knee Arthroscopy

Hip Arthroscopy

Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





