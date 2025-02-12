Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market to Reach USD 2,534.9 Million by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Safe Patient Handling Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global patient lateral transfer market is set for significant growth, with sales expected to reach USD 1,238.8 million in 2025 and an estimated USD 2,534.9 million by 2035. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2035, driven by increasing emphasis on patient safety and reducing caregiver injuries during patient handling.

In 2024, the market generated USD 1,140.6 million in revenue, showcasing a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 7.5%. This upward trend highlights the growing adoption of lateral transfer devices across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and long-term care facilities.

The rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders among healthcare workers due to manual patient handling is fueling demand for air-assisted transfer devices, slide sheets, and transfer boards. Additionally, technological advancements in patient transfer solutions and the increasing geriatric population requiring specialized care are further accelerating market expansion.

As healthcare facilities prioritize ergonomic solutions to enhance workplace safety, investments in patient lateral transfer devices are expected to rise. Manufacturers are focusing on innovative, cost-effective, and efficient transfer solutions to cater to the evolving needs of healthcare providers worldwide.





Market Drivers & Trends

1. Rising Awareness of Workplace Injuries in Healthcare

Healthcare professionals are at high risk of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) due to frequent manual patient handling. According to industry reports, nurses and caregivers face one of the highest rates of occupational injuries, primarily due to lifting and repositioning patients. To combat this, hospitals are increasingly investing in patient lateral transfer devices that reduce physical strain and enhance workplace safety.

2. Adoption of Advanced Transfer Technologies

Technological innovations are transforming the patient transfer landscape. Some of the most notable advancements include:

Air-Assisted Transfer Mattresses : These devices use a cushion of air to reduce friction, making patient movement smoother and reducing caregiver effort.

: These devices use a cushion of air to reduce friction, making patient movement smoother and reducing caregiver effort. Slide Sheets & Transfer Boards : Designed for easy lateral transfers, these tools minimize the risk of pressure injuries and ensure seamless mobility.

: Designed for easy lateral transfers, these tools minimize the risk of pressure injuries and ensure seamless mobility. Electric & Motorized Transfer Devices: Automated solutions are gaining popularity, providing hands-free or low-exertion transfer methods that further enhance safety.



3. Growth in Geriatric & Obese Patient Populations

The global aging population and the rising prevalence of obesity are key factors driving market demand. As more patients require assistance with mobility, the need for specialized transfer equipment is increasing. Additionally, with bariatric patient care becoming a priority, manufacturers are developing heavy-duty transfer devices that can accommodate higher weight capacities while ensuring safety and comfort.

4. Hospital Investments in Patient Safety Initiatives

Hospitals and healthcare institutions worldwide are implementing Safe Patient Handling (SPH) programs to mitigate risks associated with manual patient transfers. Governments and regulatory bodies are also encouraging healthcare facilities to adopt ergonomic solutions, further fueling market growth.

"The patient lateral transfer market is witnessing steady growth as hospitals and healthcare institutions prioritize ergonomic solutions to enhance caregiver safety and minimize manual handling risks. Innovations in air-assisted transfer devices and the increasing emphasis on patient comfort are further accelerating market expansion," says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Market Forecast & Future Outlook (2024-2035)

Market Expansion

The patient lateral transfer market is projected to witness steady growth through 2035, driven by increasing demand from hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and home healthcare providers. Market analysts predict a robust CAGR as manufacturers introduce innovative, cost-effective, and user-friendly transfer solutions.

Regional Insights

North America Leading the market due to stringent patient safety regulations and high healthcare spending.

Europe Rapid adoption of safe patient handling programs is driving demand in this region.

Asia-Pacific Emerging as a lucrative market with growing healthcare infrastructure investments.

Latin America & Middle East Expanding healthcare services are fueling adoption in these regions.

UK is expected to demonstrate the highest growth, with a 5.40% Value CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

South Korea follows closely with a projected 4.80% Value CAGR over the same period.

Japan and Germany are poised for steady growth, with 4.20% and 4.30% Value CAGR, respectively.

China is set to expand at a 3.60% Value CAGR, while India is expected to grow at 3.80%.

GCC Countries are projected to experience a more moderate growth rate of 2.40% Value CAGR from 2025 to 2035.



Emerging Trends to Watch

Integration of Smart Sensors : AI-driven patient monitoring solutions will enhance safety during transfers.

: AI-driven patient monitoring solutions will enhance safety during transfers. Lightweight & Sustainable Materials : Eco-friendly transfer devices will gain traction.

: Eco-friendly transfer devices will gain traction. Customization & Personalization: Patient-specific transfer solutions will become more common.



The patient lateral transfer market is set for significant advancements in the coming years, with a strong focus on safety, efficiency, and technological innovation. As healthcare providers continue to prioritize injury prevention and patient comfort, the demand for ergonomic transfer solutions will continue to rise.

By 2035, we can expect a highly automated, smart, and patient-centric approach to lateral transfers, shaping the future of patient mobility and caregiving.

Key Players of Patient Lateral Transfer Industry

Arjo

Getinge AB

Stryker Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

McAuley Medical, Inc.

Sizewise Rentals, LLC

EZ Way, Inc.

Alimed Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc

Key Segments of Patient Lateral Transfer Industry

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into air-assisted transfer devices, slide sheets and transfer accessories

By Usage:

In terms of usage, the industry is divided into single patient use, and reusable

By End-User:

The industry is classified by end user as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centres

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

