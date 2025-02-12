Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2024

February 12th, 2024

Photocat release half year report second half of 2024.

Highlights during the second half year of 2024

2025 guidance issued: Projected revenue of 11.0 – 13.0 million DKK and a positive EBITDA of 0.5 – 1.5 million DKK, reflecting continued growth.





Positive EBITDA achieved despite a temporary revenue decline, demonstrating strong financial management.

Strategic licensing agreement secured with a major European company, strengthening our bitumen IPR position.

Bitumen technology integrated into a key Finnish production facility, driving market adoption.

Dust control portfolio expanded through a key product acquisition and a strategic partnership with Essity.





Amounts in DKK '000s H2 2024 H2 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 2024-07-01 2023-07-01 2024-01-01 2023-01-01 2024-12-31 2023-12-31 2024-12-31 2023-12-31 Revenue 5.287 6.373 12.113 15.041 Gross profit 2.742 2.998 6.178 6.326 EBITDA 54 -157 743 347 P/L before tax -2.321 -1.476 -2.958 -2.327 Net profit -2.174 -1.269 -2.627 -1.920 ------------------------------------- -------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Assets 19.549 23.108 19.549 23.108 Equity 10.478 12.245 10.478 12.245 Debt 9.071 10.863 9.071 10.863 Cash at Hand 306 230 306 230

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 16:40 on February 12th 2025

Photocat is a leader in sustainable solutions, harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner, healthier world. Committed to environmental innovation, Photocat develops cutting-edge technologies that improve air quality. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North, under the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

