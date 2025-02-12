Innofactor updates its Dividend Distribution Policy

Innofactor Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange, on February 12, 2025, at 18:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc’s Board of Directors has confirmed the company’s updated Dividend Distribution Policy on February 12, 2025. According to the renewed policy, the company will generally not pay dividends in the future but will instead use the retained earnings for growth-enhancing measures.

According to the previous policy, the aim of the company was to pay a dividend regularly each year. The goal was to pay about half of the result for the financial period in dividends, taking into account the company's financial position, possible corporate reorganizations and other development needs.

