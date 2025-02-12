Safetrust Integrates NXP Semiconductors' MIFARE DUOX Smartcard for Enhanced Identity Security

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust, a leader in secure identity solutions, today announced its upgrade of the Safetrust ecosystem to integrate the MIFARE DUOX ® credential. This is the first PKI-based, closed-loop solution designed to meet the needs of modern identity management. The collaboration with NXP Semiconductors allows MIFARE DUOX to integrate with Safetrust’s ecosystem, providing customers with a smooth path to an asymmetric credentialing system that enhances supply chain security without relying on traditional symmetric keys.

The new MIFARE DUOX smartcard IC simplifies security for NFC applications such as identity and access management, EV charging authentication, and secure car access applications. It is designed to address today’s identity and access management security needs and anticipate tomorrow’s challenges. As we approach the era of quantum computing, it’s time to think ahead and start considering the usage of enhanced cryptographic methods. Combining asymmetric and symmetric cryptography in a single product, MIFARE DUOX enables highly secure NFC system solutions designed for the future. This approach provides organizations with robust, forward-looking security for identity and access management, ensuring protection even as technology advances.

"Safetrust's journey to a post-quantum ready future is accelerated by our close work with NXP Semiconductors and the launch of their MIFARE DUOX smartcard IC," said Jason Hart, CEO of Safetrust. “The MIFARE DUOX credential and Safetrust ecosystem are set to provide a robust solution for organizations seeking advanced security standards and a forward-looking approach to identity management in the age of quantum computing that works today on current systems.”

By moving to an access control model with MIFARE DUOX, customers can securely issue and manage credentials for physical access whilst enjoying a smooth migration. The transition to MIFARE DUOX supports existing MIFARE DESFire ® credentials within the Safetrust ecosystem, enabling a gradual upgrade to more flexibility and security with minimal disruption. Customers can benefit from a product that features advanced security standards based on MIFARE DESFire's highly flexible and well-known file system approach. Additionally, the MIFARE DUOX credential counters potential threats of quantum computers by implementing AES-256 and offers asymmetric cryptography with ECC-256 and PKI support for simplified key distribution and management.

“We‘re excited to work together with Safetrust on the integration of our latest MIFARE DUOX into their ecosystem as we bring the next generation of secure access solutions to the market,“ said Sandra Hollerweger, Senior Product & Marketing Manager at NXP Semiconductors. “This solution, with features like asymmetric cryptography and PKI-based key and certificate handling, enhances secure access management systems, preparing customers for future security requirements.”

Safetrust’s ecosystem, integrated with MIFARE DUOX, uses ECC-based cryptography in its IoT Sensor reader portfolio. It uses MIFARE DESFire EV3 readers' ability to support secure asymmetric key exchanges. This "chain of trust" approach enables organizations to securely generate, revoke, and manage supplier access through digital certificates, protecting against unauthorized access and streamlining customer identity lifecycle management. Using managed delegation, the system eliminates the need to share master access credentials, significantly reducing risks across the customer ecosystem.

To upgrade to the new MIFARE DUOX credential without replacing your existing readers, contact your Safetrust representative or visit www.safetrust.com .

About Safetrust

Safetrust delivers scalable, post-quantum-ready security through a fully managed identity ecosystem. Trusted by the world’s largest organizations, Safetrust enables secure access to physical and logical systems, including doors, elevators, turnstiles, and computers. By leveraging existing infrastructure, Safetrust eliminates the need for costly hardware upgrades while enabling centralized device management and mobile credential adoption. Its neural sensor-enabled readers analyze behavior, detect anomalies, and provide real-time safety insights, enhancing security and operational efficiency. To learn more about how Safetrust can enhance your workplace’s secure managed ecosystem, visit www.safetrust.com .

Media Contact

