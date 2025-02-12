India Electricity Industry Report 2024-2035: Rapid Economic Changes and the Need to Decarbonize are Driving Transformational Growth

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Indian Electricity Industry, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study traces the development of the Indian electricity market, providing key forecasts for the Indian power sector. It focuses on renewable energy (RE), new technologies, and future investment destinations in India.



India is the third-largest power producer in the world, behind China and the United States. However, the country has been facing legacy issues in power distribution, with large amounts of power being lost during transmission. This, along with the free power given to the agriculture sector and other consumers, has incurred heavy losses for distribution companies.



This study looks at the measures the government and other bodies are taking to tackle the challenges in the electricity market. It identifies opportunities for the growth of market participants of different sizes. The study also determines areas that will give stiff competition to the power plants in the country. Market trends have been analyzed from 2024 to 2035, with 2023 as the base year.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Electricity Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Main Findings

Scope of Analysis

Market Segment Definitions for Power Generation

Market Segment Definitions for Grid Hardware and Battery Energy Storage

Key Competitors

Structure of the Indian Power Market

The Timeline of the Power Sector in India

The Continued Expansion of the Free Power Market

The Future Regulatory Landscape

The Expansion of India's Power Exchanges

Energy Certificates: RECs and ESCerts

OA for the Electricity Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Trend Analysis

Key Trends Shaping the Industry

Strong Growth in Electricity Demand - Per Capita Consumption to Increase from a Low Volume

The Growth of Renewables - Solar to Dominate Capacity Increases

Power Generation

Strong Growth in Electricity Demand - Electricity Generation Will Increase by 5.44% Between 2023 and 2035

Incentives Essential to Overall Renewable Growth

Solar and Wind Dominate New Installations

State Solar Opportunities

State Wind Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Preference for Coal Despite Climate Concerns

Coal Capacity Continues to Increase

Coal Opportunities

Economics of Coal

Grid Infrastructure

Expansion of T&D Networks

Discoms in Disarray

Discom Losses Mount

State Losses

Part of the Solution - Mass Deployment of Smart Metering

Mass Deployment of Smart Metering - Status

Mass Deployment of Smart Metering - 250 Million Meters in 8 Years

Mass Deployment of Smart Metering - Main Benefits

Energy Storage

Market Dynamics for Energy Storage

Battery Energy Storage Investment

Major Grid-scale Battery Storage Projects in India

Battery Storage Opportunities in India

Battery Storage - Important Companies in India

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increased RE Penetration

Growth Opportunity 2: Increase in Corporate PPAs

Growth Opportunity 3: Merger and Acquisition Investment Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 4: Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 5: Group Captive Power Plants

