Comprehensive Database of Canadian Wind Farms Provides Crucial Information on the Nation's Renewable Energy Infrastructure

The database offers an extensive inventory of wind farms across Canada, containing 397 distinct entries. This portfolio encapsulates a substantial energy capacity, comprising 18.43 gigawatts (GW) of onshore and 20.1 GW of offshore projects. The onshore market section details the operational status of wind farms, which includes 371 operational sites collectively generating 17.38 GW, alongside 8 projects under construction, contributing an additional 1.05 GW. In the offshore market, the data highlights 8 planned projects amounting to 20.1 GW, while no entries are currently marked as approved, under construction, or operational offshore projects.



Crucial Data for Industry Stakeholders



This comprehensive resource encompasses a wide array of critical data points. It includes precise location data delineating the country, zone/district, city, and accurate WGS84 coordinates for each wind farm. Moreover, the database delivers vital specifics about the turbines used, featuring details about the manufacturer, model, hub height, the number of turbines, and the total power each farm can generate.

Additionally, it identifies key players in the industry, listing developers, operators, and owners alongside status data such as the current status of the farm and commissioning dates. The format of the database, available as an Excel or .CSV file, allows for simple navigation and integration into existing systems.



Enhancing Knowledge and Decision-Making



This repository serves as an invaluable tool for various stakeholders within the renewable energy sector, including policymakers, investors, analysts, and energy companies. It facilitates a more informed understanding of the marketplace and aids strategic planning—be it for investment, construction, or policy formulation purposes. Its clarity and comprehensiveness enhance industry transparency, ultimately contributing to the goal of a more sustainable and efficient energy future for Canada.



