Phoenix Energy Announces Strategic Leadership Updates Reflecting Continued Growth

Irvine, California, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC (doing business as “ Phoenix Energy ”), formerly operating as Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC, is proud to announce executive leadership title changes that reflect the company’s evolution from a nascent mineral rights aggregator into a vertically integrated domestic energy leader. The new leadership assignments align with Phoenix Energy’s expanded scope of business operations, technological advancements, and commitment to addressing the energy needs of tomorrow.

Started in 2019, Phoenix Energy now maintains a staff of more than 125 employees across 5 offices. The company is focused on growing distinct business divisions: Mineral Rights, Non-Operating Working Interests, and Operating. The following executive appointments were recently made to reflect the company’s dedication to becoming a leader in each of the company’s business units:

Lindsey Wilson assumes the role of Chief Business Officer (CBO), overseeing the company’s overall business functions and strategic initiatives.

Brandon Allen takes on the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing extensive experience in reservoir engineering and asset development to lead upstream operations and reserves management.

David Scadden becomes Chief Execution Officer (CXO), steering upstream operational execution from initial pad construction to sales.

“Each of these leaders has played a pivotal role in Phoenix Energy’s growth from a mineral rights acquisition startup into a robust, integrated production company. The title changes recognize their individual expertise and the increased responsibilities they’ve assumed as we have grown from Phoenix Capital Group into Phoenix Energy,” said Phoenix Energy CEO Adam Ferrari .

Executive Leadership Evolution

These changes come as Phoenix Energy is poised to reach new milestones, including accelerating its operated well programs and expanding into emerging energy markets such as Montana.

“Our leadership team is central to our mission of delivering value to all stakeholders while driving our vision forward,” said Ferrari. “As we transition into this exciting new phase, these appointments reflect our commitment to building a resilient and innovative company that can meet the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow’s energy landscape.”

Lindsey Wilson , the new Chief Business Officer , has been instrumental since the company’s inception, leading critical business processes and ensuring smooth integration of operational systems. In her new role, Ms. Wilson will continue to help the company develop the skills and processes required for the next phase of growth from the company’s Dallas office. "Lindsey’s ability to get into the details while keeping an eye on the bigger picture is a skill set we value immensely as we continue our growth,” added Ferrari.

Brandon Allen , the new Chief Operating Officer , has over 18 years of experience in oil and gas across diverse U.S. basins. Mr. Allen has been instrumental in overseeing the company’s reserves and operations planning as the operating division becomes a more significant portion of the company’s growth. “Brandon has a unique ability to blend financial acumen with deep technical expertise. His leadership ensures our operations are not only efficient but value-driven,” Ferrari noted.

David Scadden , the new Chief Execution Officer , is a seasoned veteran in upstream operations. Mr. Scadden has contributed to projects in prolific basins such as the San Juan, Eagle Ford, and Williston, and now directs the field operations of Phoenix Energy in North Dakota and Montana. Ferrari remarked, “David’s track record of operational excellence has been critical to our ability to scale efficiently and quickly become one of the most prolific producers in the Williston Basin.”

About Phoenix Energy

Phoenix Energy One, LLC (“Phoenix Energy”) is a leading player in the energy investment world, specializing in oil and gas exploration and production across key basins in North America. From the beginning, Phoenix Energy has been focused on maximizing value through smart, efficient operations and a commitment to responsible resource management. With a track record of operational excellence and a growing footprint in the industry, Phoenix Energy is positioned to be a leader in the energy sector for years to come.



This article contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs about future events and market conditions. These statements, identifiable by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “should,” and similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact these outcomes include changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, operational performance, and other risks described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Phoenix Energy undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.



Media Contact

Name: Caroline Scroggins

Email: PublicRelations@phoenixenergy.com

Organization: Phoenix Energy One, LLC

Address: 18575 Jamboree Road, Suite 830, Irvine, CA 92612

Phone: 949-526-8611

Website: https://phoenixenergy.com

Attachment