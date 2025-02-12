Wind Energy Market Actors Database 2025

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Energy Market Actors Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a worldwide database of wind farms actors (developers, operators and owners) with 5548 entries.

Portfolio

  • Number of wind farms
  • Total power

Contact details

  • Country
  • Address
  • Phone
  • Fax
  • Corporate mail address
  • Website

Format: Excel or .CSV file

