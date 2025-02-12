Wind Energy Market Actors Database 2025

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Energy Market Actors Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a worldwide database of wind farms actors (developers, operators and owners) with 5548 entries.
Portfolio
- Number of wind farms
- Total power
Contact details
- Country
- Address
- Phone
- Fax
- Corporate mail address
- Website
Format: Excel or .CSV file
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0lcqj
