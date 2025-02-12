Five Attorneys at Collins Law Selected as Super Lawyers for 2025

Naperville, Illinois, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Five attorneys at The Collins Law Firm have been named to the Illinois Super Lawyers list this year. Partner Edward Manzke, and Of Counsel attorneys Norman Berger and John Sopuch have been selected as 2025 Super Lawyers. Partner John Risvold and associate Margaret Galka have been named Rising Stars.





Super Lawyers recognizes the top 5% of attorneys in each state. These attorneys, who are selected through peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations, have distinguished themselves in their legal practice. Rising Stars is reserved for only 2.5% of younger attorneys who have been practicing for 10 years or less.

"We are honored that five attorneys at Collins Law have been recognized by Super Lawyers for 2025. We are relentless in fighting for justice for our clients, and it is gratifying to have our hard work acknowledged," said Edward Manzke.

Edward Manzke, a senior partner at the firm, brings three decades of litigation experience in personal injury and environmental cases. Recognized on the Illinois Super Lawyers list 19 times since 2006, he has been at the forefront of prosecuting cases involving personal injury and wrongful death arising from medical negligence, product liability, transportation negligence, toxic exposure, premises liability, and nursing home abuse and neglect. He has secured over $260 million in verdicts and settlements for his clients, including a $94.5 million class action settlement in a chemical explosion case.

John Risvold advocates for victims and families across Illinois, specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases. Over the years, several of John's personal injury settlements have ranked among the Top 20 Motor Vehicle Accident Settlements in Illinois and the top 100 Motor vehicle Accident Settlements in the U.S. Notably, he recently secured a multimillion-dollar settlement for a client in a medical malpractice birth injury case, and a $1.3 million dollar jury verdict for a client in a car crash. Recognized for his excellence, John has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star 8 times.

Margaret ("Maggie") Galka, an associate at The Collins Law Firm since 2018, focuses her practice on environmental mass torts, complex litigation and advocating for survivors of sexual assault. Margaret secured a groundbreaking settlement on behalf of a client who survived sexual assault and race discrimination on her college campus and has been instrumental to the litigation of a variety of cases brought on behalf of clients that were harmed by exposure to toxic substances. Margaret's dedication to her clients has earned her recognition as a Super Lawyer Rising Star the last three years.

Norman Berger is Of Counsel at The Collins Law Firm, specializing in environmental law. He has been practicing environmental law since the early days of environmental regulation, initially serving as an Assistant Attorney General for Illinois, where he represented the Illinois EPA in enforcement cases. Over the years, Norman has played a key role in some of the largest Superfund cases in the Midwest, securing over $100 million for clients exposed to toxic chemicals. He has been an Illinois Super Lawyer every year since the program's inception.

John Sopuch is Of Counsel at The Collins Law Firm, where he focuses on business litigation and commercial dispute resolution. He has helped secure many multi-million dollar settlements and verdicts for clients of the firm. John has been recognized as a Super Lawyer since 2018.

The Collins Law Firm is a premier boutique law firm in the Chicago suburbs representing clients throughout the Midwest in personal injury, environmental, and commercial matters.





