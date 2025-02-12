Fix It Right Plumbing Expands Geelong Team with New Recruit, Jimmy

Breakwater, Victoria, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fix-It Right Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services across Melbourne, Geelong, and Canberra, is pleased to announce the hiring of a new team member, Jimmy, who will be based in the Geelong region.

Born and bred in Geelong, Jimmy brings extensive experience in maintenance plumbing and a strong passion for delivering effective plumbing solutions to his local community.

As a skilled maintenance plumber, Jimmy has developed expertise in diagnosing and resolving a variety of plumbing issues, including water leaks, burst pipes, and blocked drains. His technical abilities, combined with his deep understanding of the local area, make him a valuable asset to the Fix-It Right Plumbing Geelong team. Jimmy's hands-on approach and enthusiasm for problem-solving align with Fix-It Right Plumbing's commitment to providing high-quality service and customer satisfaction.

"I'm excited to be joining the Fix-It Right Plumbing team and to contribute to the ongoing success of the company," said Jimmy. "Plumbing is more than just a job for me—being able to solve problems and help my community with their household needs is what drives me every day."

In addition to his professional expertise, Jimmy is an active member of the local community, with a keen interest in cricket, fishing, and camping. His local roots and personal connection to Geelong are central to his approach to customer service, as he understands the unique needs of homeowners and businesses in the region.

Fix-It Right Plumbing, which has been servicing the Geelong area for over 16 years, has built a reputation for reliability and professionalism. The company offers a wide range of plumbing services in Geelong, from fixing blocked drains and dripping taps to addressing gas leaks, burst pipes, and drain relining. With over 2,000 customer reviews and a 4.9-star rating on Google, Fix-It Right Plumbing is known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, transparent pricing, and high-quality service.

Jimmy's commitment to his craft goes beyond simply fixing plumbing problems—he is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. His passion for problem-solving and proactive approach to plumbing are qualities that align perfectly with Fix-It Right Plumbing's values, which prioritize customer satisfaction and long-term reliability.

"Jimmy's addition to the team reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier plumbing services to the Geelong area," said a representative of Fix-It Right Plumbing. "We are confident that his local knowledge, combined with his technical expertise, will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers."

As a part of the company's continued expansion in Geelong, Jimmy's recruitment signals the growing need for skilled plumbing professionals in the area. Fix-It Right Plumbing has invested in local talent to serve its customers better, reinforcing the company's goal of ensuring that Geelong residents have access to top-tier plumbing services. The company believes that employing locally-based professionals not only helps create jobs within the community but also enables the team to provide personalized, timely service to customers who depend on their expertise. As Fix-It Right Plumbing continues to grow, it remains committed to supporting the local workforce and strengthening ties within the regions it serves.

"Hiring local professionals like Jimmy is integral to our mission of supporting and strengthening the communities we serve," said the representative of Fix-It Right Plumbing. "We are confident that Jimmy's expertise and local knowledge will help us continue to exceed our customers' expectations and build upon our reputation for reliability."

About Fix-It Right Plumbing

Fix-It Right Plumbing has been a trusted provider of plumbing services across Melbourne, Geelong, and Canberra for over 16 years. Specializing in a wide range of plumbing solutions, including blocked drains, burst pipes, gas leaks, and drainage services, the company has earned a reputation for excellence. With a focus on customer satisfaction, transparent pricing, and professional service, Fix-It Right Plumbing remains a leader in the industry.

Fix-It Right Plumbing remains a leader in the industry, known for its reliable service, ethical practices, and transparent pricing. With a growing team and an ever-expanding service area, Fix-It Right Plumbing is committed to providing Geelong residents with plumbing solutions that keep their homes and businesses safe, functional, and healthy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pa7zrbsbQ8

RECENT NEWS: Fix-It Right Plumbing Expands into Geelong With New Factory

###

For more information about Fix-It Right Plumbing Geelong, contact the company here:



Fix-It Right Plumbing Geelong

Media Relations

+61 03 5296 5828

info@fdazar.com

Fix-It Right Plumbing Geelong

21/3 Dyson Ct

Breakwater, VIC

Australia 3219