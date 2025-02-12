Company Distilling Honors Special Olympics Tennessee as Gather Around Giving Grant Recipient

Thompson's Station, Tennessee, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling is proud to announce Special Olympics Tennessee as the latest recipient of its Gather Around Giving grant. This recognition highlights the organization’s unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports, health programs, and community engagement.

Special Olympics Tennessee empowers athletes of all abilities by providing year-round training and competitive events in a variety of sports. Beyond athletics, the organization offers health screenings, leadership development programs, and initiatives that foster inclusion and respect for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

“Special Olympics Tennessee exemplifies the power of community and the joy of shared achievements,” said Jeff Arnett, Founder and Master Distiller for Company Distilling. “We are honored to support their mission of creating a more inclusive and unified world.”

Through its Gather Around Giving program, Company Distilling supports 12 non-profits annually by providing grants and promotional resources to amplify their impact.

For media inquiries, contact:

Courtney DeLaura

Media Coordinator

Company Distilling

media@companydistilling.com

(865) 805-6177

Special Olympics Tennessee Contact Information

(To be provided upon approval of release)

Attachment