The Code Registry and SCANOSS Announce Partnership to Drive Open-Source Transparency

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Code Registry , a leading provider of AI-powered code intelligence and insights, today announced a strategic partnership with SCANOSS , an industry leader in open source software (OSS) intelligence. The partnership is founded on a shared vision to help business leaders uncover the hidden complexities and risks within their codebases, particularly around open source usage, licensing, and security vulnerabilities.

By integrating SCANOSS’s massive Knowledge Base (SCANOSS KB) into The Code Registry’s platform, their users gain unparalleled visibility into their OSS components, allowing organizations to identify the presence of open source libraries and dependencies, understand pertinent licensing obligations and requirements, assess vulnerability risks linked to outdated or insecure components, and mitigate potential legal and security threats with more effective, data-driven strategies.

“At The Code Registry, we believe that knowledge is power. By leveraging SCANOSS’s unparalleled OSS intelligence to complement our full suite of code intelligence, we’re equipping our customers with the deeper insights they need to manage their open source usage confidently and securely,” said Mark Purdy, CEO of The Code Registry. “This partnership underscores our commitment to helping businesses navigate the complex world of third-party software dependencies and risks at every level.”

Empowering Better Decision-Making for Business Leaders

Open source software has become a core part of modern development processes, offering tremendous value but also introducing potential risks if not tracked and managed properly. This partnership addresses a major pain point for business owners and executives who often struggle to glean straightforward, actionable information from their technical teams. Together, The Code Registry and SCANOSS provide a comprehensive platform that not only highlights issues but also clarifies their impact in clear, business-friendly language.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Code Registry,” said Alan Facey, CEO of SCANOSS. “Our mission has always been to empower organizations with the insights needed to adopt open source safely and securely. By joining forces, we will extend our reach and help even more companies make informed decisions about their OSS strategies.”

“Today, organizations need clarity and speed when it comes to understanding their open source usage,” added Julian Coccia, CTO of SCANOSS. “This collaboration is a game-changer for businesses seeking real-time security and compliance data. We’re excited to see how our combined capabilities will shape the future of software risk management.”

The Importance of Visibility and Executive Team Collaboration

In addition to highlighting open source usage through its partnership with SCANOSS, The Code Registry’s platform also provides businesses a holistic perspective on overall code health. Leveraging AI and applying over 4,000 rules and data points, business leaders will also gain insights into development team performance, cost-to-replicate valuations, security vulnerabilities, and compliance risks. This holistic intelligence enables more productive collaboration between C-suite executives, technical teams, and other stakeholders, fostering informed decision-making and alignment on strategic objectives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2460f36-a335-4c4b-8cda-eb1b507954d3