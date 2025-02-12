DEEP GREEN EXPANDING ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES OPERATIONS

Hermitage, Tennessee, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB DGWR), a waste, recycling and remediation services company for commercial customers, today announces that it is moving forward with an aggressive expansion of its subsidiary, Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. (“LES”) to include satellite operations centers in the Memphis, TN, Louisville, KY, and Huntsville, AL markets.

This expansion will open an additional 1.5 million homes and businesses for LES’s environmental testing and remediation services for asbestos, lead, mold, water damage, and disaster recovery. “We expect all facilities and additional certifications to be in place over the next 90 days in all three of these markets and we’re already lining up business to hit the ground running,” said David Bradford, President of DGWR.

About DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.

DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services company which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com

About Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. is an established commercial environmental and ecological testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With a strong focus on environmental protection and safety, the company offers a comprehensive range of services for commercial, institutional and residential properties, including environmental studies, hazardous substance testing, remediation, abatement, and removal. For more information, visit: https://www.lyellenvironmentalservices.com/

