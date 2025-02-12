[Latest] Global Water Transport Market Size/Share Worth USD 1014.41 Billion by 2034 at a 5.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Water Transport Market Size, Trends and Insights By Transport Type (Freight Transport, Passenger Transport), By Type (Inland Water Transport, Deep Sea, Coastal, Great Lakes), By Propulsion Type (Diesel-powered, LNG-powered, Hybrid and Electric-powered, Others (Nuclear, Hydrogen)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

Water Transport Market: Overview

Water transport refers to moving goods and passengers through rivers, seas, and oceans using boats, ferries, tankers, etc. It is considered an essential mode of transport for global trade. They offer cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions. For bulk and heavy goods, the water transport market is evolving along with advances in shipbuilding technology.

Growing demand for container shipping and the growth of e-commerce drive maritime transport. Increasing concerns about carbon emissions are also spurring investment in greener, more energy-efficient containers. Essential market segments include domestic water transportation, sea ​​transportation, and passenger service. There are crucial opportunities in emerging economies.

However, factors such as lack of adequate infrastructure, dearth of skilled labor, dynamic regulatory landscape, high cost of water transport, and climate change are restraining the market growth.

The growing urbanization, increasing investment by global companies in emerging economies, and environmental benefits of water transport are some of the factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Global Water Transport Market is segmented into transport type, by type, by propulsion type, by region. By type, deep-sea shipping dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. Deep sea shipping plays a vital role in international trade. Coastal transport, which facilitates movement to the coast of the country.

The efficiency of domestic transportation of goods supports this. Inland water transport is gaining attention. This is especially true in regions with extensive river networks, such as Europe and Asia. It offers cost-effective solutions for bulk products such as minerals and agricultural products. The increasing focus on green transport and government investment in water infrastructure further shapes these sectors’ development.

By Propulsion type, diesel-powered boats dominate the water transport market due to their wide adoption and infrastructure set and fuel readiness. This is because, especially in the large container segment, LNG-based vessels, which account for the largest share, are gaining significant momentum because they are a cleaner alternative, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and follow strict environmental regulations, especially in developed areas.

Report Scope

CMI has comprehensively analyzed Global Water Transport market. The drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the scenario of the Water Transport market. Segment-wise, the market size and market share for water transport during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of the global water transport industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, market giants, and niche players, which are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value-addition prospects. In addition, the report covers Water Transport key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Water Transport Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, the global water transport market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among these, the Asia Pacific region held the largest share in 2025 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period.

This is driven by the region’s expanding business activities, strong industrial base and strategic geographic advantage. There is also considerable investment in the development of inland waterways. The increase in container shipping, along with the increasing demand for transporting bulk cargoes such as coal, oil and grains, is fuelling the water transport market expansion.

Moreover, sustainable practices such as adopting friendly transport technologies for the environment and integrating digital solutions for custom logistics are shaping the competition and supporting the region’s long-term growth in the maritime transport sector.

The European water transport market is showing remarkable growth, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and efficient travel options with water transport, including ferry river cruises and private boat service, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional ground transport.

This is in line with increasing environmental concerns across the continent. Moreover, tourism is important in creating luxury demand for ferry services and private boat rentals, expanding the market. Government initiatives promoting sustainable maritime transport coupled with technological advancements in electric boats and digital booking platforms are set to boost market growth.

Emphasizing sustainability and innovation, the regional market addresses leisure and commercial needs. For instance, recently the UBER company has launched its “limo boat” that takes people around the Venetian lagoon in Venice, Italy, in Greece. “Uber boat” service to Athens, Corfu and Santorini as it expands, bringing tourists to beach clubs and more remote areas. Uber also plans to offer Seine River cruises in Paris.

Water Transport Market Size, Trends and Insights By Transport Type (Freight Transport, Passenger Transport), By Type (Inland Water Transport, Deep Sea, Coastal, Great Lakes), By Propulsion Type (Diesel-powered, LNG-powered, Hybrid and Electric-powered, Others (Nuclear, Hydrogen)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034





List of the prominent players in the Water Transport Market:

P. Møller-Mærsk A/S

American Commercial Barge Line Inc.

Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Ltd.

Cargill Incorporated

China Ocean Shipping Company Limited

CMA CGM S. A.

COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. Ltd.

Evergreen Marine Corp

Flexport Inc.

Freightos Ltd.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co.

Ingram Barge Company Ltd.

K-Line

Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

Mediterranean Shipping Company Ltd.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Inc.

Nippon Yusen

Wärtsilä Voyage Inc.

Others

The Water Transport Market is segmented as follows:

By Transport Type

Freight Transport

Passenger Transport

By Type

Inland Water Transport

Deep Sea

Coastal

Great Lakes

By Propulsion Type

Diesel-powered

LNG-powered

Hybrid and Electric-powered

Others (Nuclear, Hydrogen)

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Water Transport market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Water Transport market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Water Transport market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Water Transport industry.

Managers in the Water Transport sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Water Transport market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Water Transport products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

