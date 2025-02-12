McPhy Energy: Financial calendar for 2025

Foussemagne (France), on February 12, 2025 – 5:45 pm CET – McPhy Energy, a leading European player in alkaline electrolyzer technology and manufacturing, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2025.

Indicative Financial Calendar:

Events Dates* 2024 Annual Revenue February 19, 2025 2024 Annual Results March 31, 2025

(*) The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).

