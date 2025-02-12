EssilorLuxottica: Q4/FY 2024 Results - Sound sales growth and margin expansion in 2024. Smartglasses as a new driver, Nuance off to a promising start

Sound sales growth and margin expansion in 2024

Smartglasses as a new driver, Nuance off to a promising start

Group revenue at constant exchange rates 1 +9.2% in Q4 and +6.0% in the FY

North America accelerating in Q4, with SGH positive; sound EMEA driven by both PS and DTC

Ray-Ban Meta at 2 million units sold since the launch, with strong acceleration in 2024

Nuance Audio cleared, starting off in the US OTC and Europe

Stellest continuing to be strong in China, up approx. 50% in revenue in Q4

Adjusted 2 operating margin at 17.0% at constant exchange rates 1 , advancing by 50bps versus 2023

Strong free cash flow 5 at Euro 2.4 billion in the FY

Dividend proposed at Euro 3.95 per share, with scrip dividend option

SBTi validated greenhouse gas emission reduction targets 2030 for scopes 1, 2 and 3





Paris, France (February 12, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on February 12, 2025 to approve the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. These financial statements were audited by the Statutory Auditors whose audit report is in the process of being issued.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: “We celebrate another year of remarkable achievements, with our fourth consecutive year of top line growth on track with our targets, including a strong acceleration in Q4, with all regions and businesses contributing to our momentum, followed by new record high in the Group’s profits.

As we look ahead, we are entering an era of unprecedented opportunities, powered by our global community of over 200,000 passionate colleagues. Our commitment to med-tech, smartglasses and iconic brands has never been stronger. With Ray-Ban Meta redefining digital eyewear and FDA-cleared Nuance Audio creating an entirely new category, we are pioneering the future. The exponential growth of Stellest alongside strategic acquisitions, including Heidelberg Engineering, Espansione Group, Pulse Audition and now Cellview, continue to expand our medical and clinical expertise, enabling us to improve hundreds of millions of lives worldwide. With Supreme now part of our portfolio, and the newly-extended trust of key partners including Diesel, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors and Prada, we are setting new standards in desirability, cultural influence and technology adoption.

At the same time, our commitment to sustainability remains strong. Through our Eyes on the Planet roadmap, we are taking bold steps to reduce our environmental footprint, with our greenhouse gas reduction targets validated by the SBTi at the end of last year. In driving impact worldwide, our OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation is now collaborating with the WHO to bring essential vision care to those who need it most.

As we step into the new year with confidence, we remain on track with our long-term targets and are committed to driving meaningful transformation for years to come.”

Attachment