RegEd Expands its Xchange Solution to Support Canadian Insurance Licensing and Securities Registration Requirements

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of regulatory compliance and credentialing solutions for the financial services industry, today announced the expansion of its Xchange Producer Management platform to support insurance licensing and securities registration in Canada. This expansion enables financial services firms to harmonize their US and Canadian licensing and registration processes, leveraging Xchange’s advanced automation to improve efficiency, enhance compliance, and accelerate time-to-market for financial professionals operating across both regions. The move comes as part of a new agreement with one of the largest wealth management firms in the US, who will partner with RegEd to launch the new capabilities.

As financial services firms continue to focus on digital transformation, many are seeking to modernize outdated licensing and registration systems. U.S.-based firms with operations in Canada, in particular, require a single, unified platform to support licensing and registration processes in both countries. The expansion of Xchange enables these firms to streamline operational workflows, reduce administrative overhead, and ensure compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

“As firms look to replace aging licensing and registration systems, they need a solution that can support their entire North American footprint,” said Frank Brienzi, CEO of RegEd. “With Xchange’s expansion into Canada, we are meeting that need—offering a comprehensive, automated solution that simplifies compliance for firms operating in both the U.S. and Canada.”

How Xchange Will Deliver More Value for Firms Who Operate in Canada

Seamless U.S.-Canada Integration – Extends Xchange’s advanced automation capabilities to Canadian licensing and registration processes, enabling firms to manage both U.S. and Canadian compliance in a single system.

Integration with the National Registration Database (NRD) – Synchronizes registration data in real time and enables electronic filings for Canadian securities registrants.

Localization Capabilities – Provides support for both English and French-language interfaces and documentation, ensuring a seamless experience for Canadian users in their preferred language.

By investing in localization capabilities and NRD integration, RegEd is reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class compliance technology to global financial services firms.

“Xchange has long been the industry’s most trusted licensing and registration solution in the U.S.,” said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer of RegEd. “Now, we’re bringing that same automation, efficiency, and compliance-driven innovation to the Canadian market, helping firms retire legacy systems and unify their licensing and registration functions.”





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.