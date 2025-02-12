Paris, February 12, 2025

Press release

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on February 12, 2025

At a meeting held on February 12, 2025, the Supervisory Board (“SB”) of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (“URW”) took note of the resignation of Ms. Cécile Cabanis effective today further to her appointment in LVMH group as executive. Both the SB and the Management Board underscored the contribution and dedication of Cécile Cabanis since her appointment in December 2020. On behalf of the URW Group and the SB, Mr Jacques Richier, SB Chairman, pays particular tribute to Ms. Cabanis for her tireless work over the past few years and wishes her every success.

The SB, upon the recommendation of its Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (“GNRC”), decided some evolutions at its committees' level by appointing effective today:

Mr Roderick Munsters as Audit Committee Chairman and SB Vice-Chairman. Independent member, Mr Roderick Munsters, Dutch and Canadian, has been member of the SB since April 2017. Previously member of the Audit Committee from 2017 to 2019 and of the GNRC from 2019 to 2021, he has been GNRC Chair since January 2021. Ms. Aline Sylla-Walbaum as GNRC Chair, replacing Mr Roderick Munsters. Independent member, Ms. Aline Sylla-Walbaum, French, has been member of the GNRC since May 12, 2021.

With 9 members, the SB will maintain the strength of the collective competencies of the SB members and the agile functioning of the SB.



