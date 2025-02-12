RIZON Expands Electric Fleet Offerings in Canada with Premier Truck Group of Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIZON, a commercial electric truck brand developed and manufactured by Daimler Truck, a leader in innovative transportation solutions, proudly announces that Premier Truck Group of Mississauga has entered a contract to be a RIZON Truck Canada dealer servicing the Greater Toronto and Southern Ontario areas. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, RIZON trucks offers a zero-emission alternative for fleets looking to reduce their environmental impact while maintaining operational efficiency.

RIZON’s cutting-edge Class 4-5 all-electric vehicles are designed for durability, efficiency, and sustainability. These zero-emission trucks provide exceptional performance while helping businesses lower their carbon footprint and operating costs. Ideal for last-mile delivery, municipal services, and various commercial fleet applications, RIZON trucks are paving the way for a cleaner future in the transportation industry.

“We are excited to expand RIZON trucks in the Canadian market through our partnership with Premier Truck Group of Mississauga,” said Adam Crowston, General Manager of RIZON Truck Canada. “As businesses seek more sustainable transportation options, we are committed to providing reliable and efficient electric trucks that support their transition to a greener future.”

“We are excited to bring the RIZON line of battery electric vehicles to the key Ontario market,” said Ron Long, President & CEO of Premier Truck Group. “RIZON trucks are an ideal fit for the urban areas of the Greater Toronto Area.”

Through Premier Truck Group’s extensive dealership network, fleet operators in Southern Ontario will have access to RIZON’s state-of-the-art electric vehicle technology, supported by expert sales representatives, charging infrastructure guidance, and financing options.

About RIZON:

RIZON is Daimler Truck’s ninth, and newest, brand and represents its dedication to zero-emission transportation. The brand and its trucks were announced to the public for the first time during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in May of 2023, in Anaheim, California. Velocity Vehicle Group is the authorized distributor of RIZON Truck.

The Class 4 and 5 medium-duty battery-electric vehicles, ranging from 15,995 up to 18,850 lbs. in gross vehicle weight (GVW), can run from 70 -110 miles (M size variant with 2 battery packs) to 120 – 250 km (L size variant with 3 battery packs) on a single charge*.

RIZON trucks are capable of being charged by two types of battery charging systems: DC Fast Charging (via CCS1 connector), and less expensive Level 2 AC Charging (via J1772 connector). This flexibility means customers can expect to charge their truck today while being ready for DC Fast chargers in the future.

