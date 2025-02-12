Thermoplastic Composites Global Strategic Business Report 2025, with 180+ Player Profiles including Arkema, Avient, BASF, Celanese, Hanwha, Hexcel and More

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Composites - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Thermoplastic Composites was valued at US$31.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$47.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts.







Global Thermoplastic Composites Market - Key Trends & Drivers Summarized



Technological advancements have significantly expanded the capabilities and applications of thermoplastic composites. Innovations in fiber reinforcement and matrix materials have led to the development of composites with enhanced strength-to-weight ratios, improved thermal stability, and greater resistance to environmental degradation. Advanced manufacturing techniques, such as automated fiber placement and additive manufacturing, have further enabled the production of complex and high-precision composite parts. These technologies have streamlined the manufacturing process, reducing costs and lead times while improving the quality and consistency of the final products. The integration of nanomaterials into thermoplastic composites is another area of significant progress, offering potential improvements in mechanical properties and multifunctional capabilities.



The growth in the thermoplastic composites market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industries to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions is a major driver. The growing focus on sustainability and the recyclability of thermoplastic composites are also propelling market growth. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes and materials are enhancing the performance and expanding the applications of thermoplastic composites, driving their adoption. The rising investment in infrastructure and construction projects, particularly in emerging economies, is boosting demand for high-performance building materials.

Additionally, regulatory trends and standards aimed at promoting energy efficiency and environmental sustainability are encouraging the use of thermoplastic composites. Finally, the expanding use of thermoplastic composites in consumer goods and electronics is creating new opportunities in the market, driven by consumer preferences for durable and lightweight products.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Thermoplastic Composites market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments:





Product Type (Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT), Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT), Other Product Types)

Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods, Wind Energy, Other Applications)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) segment, which is expected to reach US$26.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.0%. The Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT) segment is also set to grow at 8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $8.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR to reach $7.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Arkema SA, Avient Corporation, BASF, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Miraizu Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 181 major companies featured in this Thermoplastic Composites market report include:

Arkema SA

Avient Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Miraizu Ltd.

Hanwha Group

Hexcel Corporation

INOMETA GmbH

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

SABIC

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Advanced Composites

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Focus on Developing & Embracing New Materials Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Thermoplastic Composites

Thermoplastic Composites: Redefining Material Excellence in Modern Engineering

Global Economic Update

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Thermoplastic Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Thermoplastic Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Thermoplastic Composites: Definition and Core Benefits

Technology Advancements Present a Prospective Outlook for Thermoplastic Composites

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Thermoplastic Composites

Encouraging Recovery in Automobile Production, Notwithstanding the Many Challenges, Offers Hope for Players in the Value Chain: Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025

Notable Applications of Thermoplastics

As Auto Industry Focus Increasingly Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles, Demand for Lightweight Thermoplastic Composites Picks up

Auto Industry's Focus on Lightweight Construction Drives Measures to Achieve CO2 Targets: OEM Fleet Target Development in the EU (in g CO2/km) for the Years 2016, 2021 and 2030

Rise in EV Adoption & Production to Benefit Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in EVs

Robust Sales of EVs Mean Increased Application Possibilities for Thermoplastic Composites: Global Sales of EVs (In 000 Units) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Steady Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities

Global Fleet of Active & Grounded Commercial Aircraft (In Units) for Years 2023 and 2033

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft by Type: Projected Deliveries in Units from 2021 to 2040

Thermoplastic Composites: Applications in Aerospace Industry

Growing Focus on Weight and Fuel Cost Reduction in Aerospace Industry Augurs Well for Market Growth

eVTOL and UAM Markets Offer Potential Opportunities

Aircraft Interior Manufacturers Increasingly Rely on Composites

As the World Steps up Military Spending, it is Strong Growth in the Military Aircraft Supply Chain

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Spending on Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023 (In US$ Billion)

Consistent Rise in Wind Energy Installations Boost Demand for Composite Materials

New Wind Capacity Installations (in GW): 2020-2030

Composite Manufacturers Focus on Enhancing Energy Efficiency of Wind Turbines

Sustainability Touch to Wind Turbine Blades with New Thermoplastic Resins

Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment Augurs Well for the Market

Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

CFRTP Emerges as a Promising Material for Consumer Electronics

Natural Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite - A Major Development

Use of 3D Printing of Thermoplastic Composites with Continuous fibers Gains Momentum

Additive Manufacture of Continuous Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic for UAV Structures

Thermoplastic Composites; Increasingly Favored in Building and Construction Industry

Advanced Thermoplastic Composites Wrap Up Plethora of Applications across Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ej1uhg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment