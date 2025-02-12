Pixalate’s January 2025 Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in EMEA: Tinder No. 1 in Spain and Germany on the Apple App Store; ‘SimCity’ Tops Apple Store in Germany, Spain, UK, the Netherlands; ‘GB News’ Leads on Amazon Fire TV in the UK

According to Pixalate's research, Tinder was the top grossing app on the Apple App Store in Spain ($213K programmatic revenue) and Germany ($234K); SimCity BuildIt was No. 1 on Google PlayStore in the Netherlands ($378K), Germany ($3M), Spain ($776K), and the UK ($357K); GB News led on Amazon Fire TV in the UK ($27K), and Samsung TV Plus led on the Samsung Smart TV app ($17K)

London, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January EMEA 2025 Top Grossing Apps Reports for the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Israel, Ukraine, and the Netherlands. The reports cover mobile apps from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Connected TV (CTV) apps from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV stores.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile CTV. In addition to reports for the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Israel, Ukraine, and the Netherlands, Pixalate has released Top Grossing Apps Reports for the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico, and Brazil.

Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in January 2025 - EMEA

UK:

France

  • Mobile: Leboncoin ($100K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and Radio France was No. 1 ($152K) on the Google Play Store

Spain

  • Mobile: Tinder ($213K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and SimCity BuildIt was No. 1 ($77K) on the Google Play Store

Germany

  • Mobile: Tinder ($234K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and SimCity BuildIt was No. 1 ($3M) on the Google Play Store

Israel

  • Mobile: Ball Blast Cannon Blitz Mania ($11K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and Me - Caller ID & Spam Blocker ($235K) was No. 1 on the Google Play Store

Ukraine

  • Mobile: Words of Wonder: Crossword ($12K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store and the app was No. 1 ($199K) on Google Play Store too.

Netherlands

  • Mobile: Block Blast! ($25K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) was No. 1 on the Apple App Store, and SimCity BuildIt ($378K) was No. 1 on The Google Play Store

In January 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 29 billion open programmatic impressions from 6 million mobile apps, including delisted apps sourced from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For this research, they also examined 6,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions across platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

Download the
Global Top Grossing Mobile & CTV Apps:

Mobile

CTV

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
