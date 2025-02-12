Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Power-to-Liquid to Drive Fastest Growth in Aviation Fuel Market, Projected to Hit USD 325.98 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Jet Fuel, Avgas, Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power-to-Liquid, Gas-to-Liquid), End User (Airline, Government & Military, Non-Scheduled Operators), Aircraft Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study covers the aviation fuel market across various segments and subsegments. It aims to estimate the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on propulsion, capacity, operation, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their solutions and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



The Aviation fuel Market is estimated in terms of market size to be USD 200.21 billion in 2024 to USD 325.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% and in terms of volume to be 86.20 billion gallons in 2024 to 132.80 billion gallons by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5% t during the forecast period. The aviation fuel market is experiencing growth due to factors such as increasing air travel demand, government and military air transportation needs, and stringent environmental regulations. Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Chevron Corporation (US), BP P.l.C (UK), Shell (UK), and TotalEnergies (France) are some of the leading players operating in the aviation fuel market.







The Power-to-Liquid of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) segment will account for the fastest growing market share in the aviation fuel market during the forecast period



The aviation fuel market has been segmented into Conventional and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) based on Fuel type. The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) segment is projected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period 2024 to 2030. The Power-to-Liquid segment is expected to account for the fastest-growing market under Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Power-to-liquid is the process of synthesis of liquid fuels by combining green hydrogen, which is generated from renewable sources such as wind and solar, with captured carbon dioxide. This innovative process opens up a sustainable and scalable pathway towards decarbonizing aviation and meets even the stringent global net-zero emissions targets.



The Power-to-Liquid segment is also particularly attractive due to its compatibility with current aviation infrastructure and engines through broad compatibility without fundamental modification. A number of factors are driving the uptake of PtL, including high investments, government incentives, and the collaboration of energy companies with other aviation stakeholders. Also, the low cost of renewable energy and improvements in electrolysis technology are making Power-to-Liquid fuels economically more viable. The increasing demand for sustainable solutions in aviation makes the Power-to-Liquid segment crucial in meeting the sustainability goals of the industry and helping it move away from fossil-based fuels.



The Government & Military segment will account for the largest market share in the aviation fuel market during the forecast period



The aviation fuel has been segmented into Airline, Non-Scheduled Operator, and Government & Military based on the end user. The Government & Military segment is expected to hold the maximum market share from 2024 to 2030. Military aviation is very fuel-intensive as it is used for many different operations, such as troop transport, reconnaissance, training missions, and combat activities. This end contributes to a larger budget allocated globally by governments towards the maintenance and modernization of air fleets and ensuring readiness to perform their assigned missions as efficiently as possible. The government and Military are at the forefront of the acceptance of SAF, which provides a means for reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the energy security portfolio.



The North American market is estimated to lead the market.



The North American aviation fuel market is expected to lead the market during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The region has a strong and developed aviation industry in place. As such, some of the world's busiest airports, as well as the leading airlines, exist in countries like the United States and Canada. Canada is the fastest-growing country in the North American aviation fuel market. Various factors, like increasing air traffic, cargo operations, and defense aviation activities, contribute to the region's dominance. North America also has a strong economic performance and high trade networks which increases the need for both commercial and military aviation fuel need.

Competitive Landscape

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Chevron Corporation (US), BP (UK), Shell (UK), and TotalEnergies (France) are some of the leading players operating in the aviation fuel market.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers and factors, such as increasing air travel demand, modernization of aircrafts, and high use of low emission fuel like SAF could contribute to an increase in the aviation fuel market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the aviation fuel market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new solutions, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in aviation fuel market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Valero Energy Corporation (US), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India), World Energy, LLC (US), Petrobras (Brazil) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India) among others in the aviation fuel market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 429 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $200.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $325.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage

Drop-In Fuels

Cryogenic Hydrogen Blending

Nanotechnology

Biochar Co-Processing

6.3 Impact of Mega Trends

Big Data Analytics

Sustainability Initiatives

Artificial Intelligence

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6.5 Patent Analysis



7 Aviation Fuel Market, by Fuel Processing Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conventional Processing Technologies

7.3 Synthetic Fuel Processing Technologies

7.4 Biofuel Processing Technologies



8 Aviation Fuel Market, by Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fixed Wing

8.3 Rotary Wing

8.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle



9 Aviation Fuel Market, by Fuel Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Conventional Aviation Fuel

9.3 Sustainable Aviation Fuel



10 Aviation Fuel Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Airline

Growth in Global Air Travel to Drive Market

Use Case 1: United Airlines Adopts SAF to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Use Case 2: Emirates Airlines Operates 100% SAF-Powered Demonstration Flight to Promote Sustainability

10.3 Government & Military

Surge in Defense Budgets to Drive Market

Use Case 1: Royal Air Force Completes World's First SAF Military Transporter Flight to Curb Environmental Impact

Use Case 2: Air Bp and CNAF Join Forces to Support Development of China's Aviation Industry

Use Case 3: Indian Air Force Conducts Demonstration Flight Using Blended Biojet Fuel to Reduce Reliance on Fossil Fuel

10.4 Non-Scheduled Operator

Rise of E-Commerce and Air Cargo Services to Drive Market

Use Case 1: Netjets Europe Commences Operations of SAF-Powered Fleet to Encourage Sustainability

Use Case 2: Embraer's Phenom 300E and Praetor 600 Complete 100% SAF Flight Tests to Boost Green Aviation

Use Case 3: Bombardier Employs Various Measures to Lower Carbon Footprint

11 Aviation Fuel Market, by Region

