Announcement of Dorado Marketing Agreement

Dubai, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai, 12 February 2025: Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company”) announces it has entered into a marketing agreement with Eldorado Drilling AS to market the 7th Generation Dorado Drillship for drilling opportunities in various locations in Africa, the Mediterranean, Asia and Australasia.

Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage Drilling, commented: ´We are delighted to have entered into this agreement with Eldorado Drilling and we look forward to successfully placing the rig in operation.  The Dorado is one of the last delivered 7th generation drillships - an advanced-capability drillship designed to operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet. This new agreement further demonstrates the rig owners’ confidence in Vantage as a most reliable and trusted partner to market and operate their assets.´

About the Company
Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com  

