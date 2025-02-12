NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of GSK plc (NYSE: GSK).

Shareholders who purchased shares of GSK during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gsk-loss-submission-form/?id=128782&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: February 5, 2020 to August 14, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants represented to investors that GSK removed Zantac from the market “[b]ased on information available at the time and correspondence with regulators.” GSK also stated that it was “continuing with investigations into the potential source of NDMA.” Defendants also assured investors that “GSK, the FDA, and the EMA [European Medicines Agency] have all independently concluded that there is no evidence of a causal association between ranitidine therapy and the development of cancer in patients,” findings that were “consistent with other ranitidine data published prior to 2019.” Finally, defendants claimed that they could not “quantify or reliably estimate the liability.” These representations were materially false or misleading. In truth, GSK was fully aware of the source of NDMA and had been for nearly 40 years before withdrawing Zantac from the market.

DEADLINE: April 7, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gsk-loss-submission-form/?id=128782&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GSK during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 7, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903