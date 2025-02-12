Windsor & District Labour Council Endorses All 4 Windsor-Essex Region NDP Candidates

WINDSOR, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Windsor and District Labour Council (WDLC) announced today its endorsement of all four Windsor area Ontario NDP Candidates for the February 27, 2025, Ontario provincial Election.

The Windsor and District Labour Council is proud to endorse:

· Lisa Gretzky: Windsor-West

· Gemma Grey-Hall: Windsor-Tecumseh

· Rachael Mills: Essex

· Christian Sachs: Chatham-Kent-Leamington

“Windsor-area workers and their families just can’t trust Doug Ford’s priorities,” WDLC President Mario Spagnuolo said today. “Whether it’s U.S. tariffs, the high cost of living, or the shortage of family doctors, Lisa Gretzky, Gemma Grey-Hall, Rachael Mills, and Christian Sachs are definitely Windsor-Essex’s best choice.”

The WDLC, representing more than 31,000 workers from over 40 affiliates in the Windsor-Essex Region, is committed to supporting candidates who champion labour rights, social justice, and the interests of working-class Windsor-Essex County residents.



For information Contact:

Mario Spagnuolo

President, Windsor District Labour Council

mario.spags@icloud.com

519-816-7724