Solodev Unveils Keycloak Serverless and Managed Keycloak: Simplifying Secure Identity in the Cloud

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev, the cloud platform for developers, is redefining identity management with the launch of Keycloak Serverless and Managed Keycloak—two powerful cloud-based solutions designed to help businesses scale authentication and access security with greater ease and flexibility. Keycloak Serverless is powered by an advanced cloud architecture and deployed on AWS, the world’s most trusted cloud provider. Both services are managed by Solodev and are available now in the AWS Marketplace.

Moving to a Passwordless World

Identity and access management (IAM) is one of the top cybersecurity concerns today. Research shows that up to 30% of data breaches at organizations are caused by individual users sharing and reusing passwords—and data breaches are estimated to cost an average of $4 million per incident.

As organizations navigate the growing complexities of securing digital identities across cloud environments, traditional authentication models can be resource-intensive, and enterprise platforms like Okta are simply too expensive for most organizations to adopt. Solodev is tackling this challenge head-on by introducing serverless and fully managed options for Keycloak—the leading open-source single sign-on (SSO) and IAM solution for modern applications and services.

Keycloak simplifies SSO. Rather than handling authentication separately for each app, users log in once through Keycloak, reducing the need for custom authentication mechanisms in individual apps. Keycloak also supports user federation like LDAP and Active Directory, allowing you to sync from external sources and eliminate the burden of user management. Keycloak also supports widely used authentication protocols like OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and SAML 2.0 to enable secure access and authorization flows, including multi-factor authentication (MFA) and Passkeys for passwordless strategies.

Introducing Keycloak Serverless: Fast, Scalable, and Cost-Efficient IAM

With Keycloak Serverless, businesses can now deploy Keycloak on-demand without managing infrastructure. Solodev’s unique serverless approach eliminates the need for manual setup, allowing teams to scale authentication dynamically while reducing costs. Supported by Solodev and its U.S.-based resources, Keycloak Serverless is a frictionless launchpad for connecting your customer portals or internal applications via SSO on the AWS global infrastructure at any scale.

Managed Keycloak: Enterprise-Grade SSO Without the Overhead

For organizations that require a hands-free identity solution, Managed Keycloak offers a fully supported, enterprise-ready deployment. This allows businesses to focus on growth while Solodev handles the heavy lifting of IAM management. With Managed Keycloak, experienced engineers provide the setup and configuration of your Keycloak Serverless instance, including 24/7 monitoring, automated updates, and compliance-driven security configurations. You also get a uniquely branded SSO interface that aligns with your visual presentation and provides a seamless gateway to all your websites and applications.

Simplifying Identity Across Industries

Businesses rely on a growing ecosystem of cloud applications, from digital marketing to payment processing. Solodev’s Keycloak solutions deliver trusted, high-availability performance for any identity or authorization utility, across any industry. With Solodev’s Keycloak Serverless and Managed Keycloak, brands can ensure seamless authentication across their martech stacks, ad tech platforms, and commerce systems—streamlining access while reinforcing security.

“Identity security is at the heart of digital transformation,” said Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev. “With Keycloak Serverless and Managed Keycloak, we’re making it easier than ever for organizations to implement robust authentication, whether they want full control or a completely managed experience.”

Solodev Keycloak Solutions are Available in the AWS Marketplace

About Solodev

Solodev helps developers around the globe build amazing customer experiences and collaborate on digital transformation, from code to cloud. The Solodev Platform provides the most complete ecosystem for developing apps and launching brands powered by cutting-edge technologies—including AI, Cloud, Metaverse, Digital, Blockchain, and more. Solodev also provides world-class consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support. An Amazon Web Services Advanced Tier Partner, Solodev has achieved AWS competencies in Government, Education, Advertising & Marketing Technology, and Public Safety. Solodev products and services can be purchased at www.solodev.com or in the AWS Marketplace.

